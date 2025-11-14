India A vs UAE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 In India?
Cricket fans in India are set for an exciting showcase of young talent as the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 gets underway. The tournament, featuring the most promising U-23 and developmental squads from across Asia, will be broadcast live both on television and digital platforms, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action.
The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 continues with an exciting clash as India A take on UAE A in Doha. With both teams eager to make a strong statement early in the tournament, fans in India are eager to catch the action live. Here’s everything you need to know about the live telecast, timings, and streaming options for the match.
Match Details
Match: India A vs UAE A
Date: November 14, 2025
Time: 5:00 PM IST
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Where to Watch on TV in India
The Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the tournament in India. All key fixtures, including India A’s matches, will be televised across Sony’s sports channels, offering high-quality coverage for fans watching from home.
Where to Watch Online: Live Streaming Details
For those who prefer streaming, the matches will be available live on Sony LIV, the official digital partner of Sony Sports. Viewers can watch the games on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and tablets via the Sony LIV app or website.
Additionally, FanCode will offer live streaming of selected matches, giving fans more flexibility in choosing their preferred platform.
Why the Rising Stars Tournament Matters
The Asia Cup Rising Stars serves as a crucial stepping stone for young and emerging players aiming to break into senior national teams. It has consistently showcased players who later became international stars. With the spotlight on future talents, the 2025 edition is expected to produce thrilling performances and unforgettable moments.
How to Stay Updated
Fans can follow match highlights, expert analysis, and player performances across Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV’s digital platforms, as well as on FanCode’s live updates.
