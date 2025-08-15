India A Women Clinch ODI Series With Thrilling Win Over Australia A Women

India A Women produced a spirited run chase to defeat Australia A Women by two wickets in the second One-Day match at Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, sealing the three-match unofficial ODI series 2-0 on Friday.

Healy’s 91 Sets Up Competitive Total

Australia A’s innings revolved around skipper Alyssa Healy, who displayed her trademark stroke play to score a fluent 91 from 87 balls. Opening the batting, she anchored the early overs and built steady partnerships despite wickets falling at regular intervals.

Lower-order contributions from Kim Garth (41* off 45 balls) and Georgia Voll (31) pushed Australia A to a fighting total of 265 for 9 in their 50 overs. India A’s bowlers maintained discipline, with Tanuja Kanwar and Anjali Sarvani among the key wicket-takers.

India A’s Nerve-Wracking Chase

Chasing 266 for victory, India A suffered early setbacks as Shafali Verma (4) and Dhara Gujjar (0) departed cheaply. However, Yastika Bhatia steadied the innings with a composed 66 off 71 balls, mixing caution with calculated aggression. She found a reliable partner in Radha Yadav, whose 60 off 78 deliveries added crucial stability.

The pair’s 68-run fifth-wicket stand brought India A back into contention before both batters fell in quick succession, leaving the visitors in a tense position at 193 for 7.

Kanwar and Rawat Seal the Deal

With the match hanging in the balance, Tanuja Kanwar played a mature hand under pressure, scoring a vital 50 off 57 balls. Prema Rawat complemented her perfectly, remaining unbeaten on 32. Their unbroken 68-run partnership for the eighth wicket turned the tide in India’s favor.

Requiring five runs from the final over, India A kept their cool and crossed the finish line with just one ball to spare, reaching 266 for 8 in 49.5 overs.

Series in the Bag

The victory gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with the third ODI now a formality. The win not only showcased the team’s depth but also highlighted the composure of its middle and lower order under pressure.