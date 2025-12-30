Advertisement
DEEPTI SHARMA

India All-Rounder Deepti Sharma Creates History, Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker In Women's T20Is

Deepti Sharma on Tuesday surpassed Megan Schutt to become the highest wicket-taker in women's T20 Internationals (T20Is).
 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 10:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India All-Rounder Deepti Sharma Creates History, Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker In Women's T20IsPic credit: BCCI Women On X

Deepti Sharma, the Indian all-rounder etched her name in the annals of cricketing history by becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20 Internationals (T20Is). Deepti achieved this monumental feat during the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Deepti surpassed Australian pacer Megan Schutt to become the highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is. Coming into the match level with Schutt at 151 wickets, Deepti needed just one scalp to make the record her own.

The historic moment arrived in the 14th over of Sri Lanka's chase. Deepti tossed one up to Nilakshika Silva, who attempted to go big but failed to clear the ropes, handing Deepti her 152nd T20I wicket.

The dismissal not only broke the deadlock with Schutt but also cemented Deepti’s status as one of the format's greatest match-winners. Deepti reached the mark in 130th innings, while Schutt completed her haul in eight innings fewer. 

Top 5 Wicket-Takers in Women’s T20Is

152 - Deepti Sharma (IND-W)*
151 - Meghan Shutt (AUS-W)
144 - Nida Dar (PAK-W)
144 - Henriette Ishimwe (RWA-W)
142 - Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W)

Most international wickets in Women’s Cricket

355 - Jhulan Goswami (IND)
335 - Katherine Sciver-Brunt (ENG)
334 - Deepti Sharma (IND)*
331 - Ellyse Pelly (AUS)
323 - Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)
317 - Shabnim Ismail (SA)

A Unique Double

Deepti’s record-breaking spree didn't stop with just bowling figures. Earlier in the series, she became the first Indian cricketer - male or female - to complete the rare double of 1,000 runs and 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.

Her "all-round" dominance highlights her immense value to the Indian setup, offering control with the ball and stability with the bat.

Earlier this year, she had won the Player of the Tournament award in the Women’s ODI World Cup. 

