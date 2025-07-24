India And Pakistan Set For Blockbuster Group Clash In Asia Cup 2025: REPORTS

Cricket fans could be in for a blockbuster showdown, as India and Pakistan are likely to be drawn into the same group for the Asia Cup 2025, according to a recent report. The development sets the stage for at least one high-stakes match between the traditional rivals, with the possibility of a second clash if both reach the final.

Neutral Venue Finalised Amid Security Concerns

The future of the continental tournament was discussed during the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Dhaka on Thursday. Representatives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joined the meeting virtually.

While India holds the official hosting rights, the BCCI has agreed to a neutral venue following heightened security concerns, especially after the terror incident in Pahalgam earlier this year. Dubai and Abu Dhabi have emerged as the leading options, with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) reportedly signing off on the use of three venues, though only two will likely be used for the event.

Schedule and Venue Finalisation Underway

According to India Today, the Asia Cup is expected to be held between September 7 and late September 2025, serving as a critical build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for February. Key officials, including BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla and ACC President & PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, are scheduled to meet soon to finalize both the venues and the detailed tournament schedule.

Broadcast and Commercial Stakes High

The tournament’s financial ecosystem is largely driven by Indian broadcasters and sponsors. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), which secured the Asia Cup’s media rights in 2024 for USD 170 million over eight years, stands to benefit significantly, especially with at least two confirmed India vs Pakistan matches and the potential for a much-anticipated final featuring the two giants.

Diplomatic Tensions Still in the Background

Interestingly, the BCCI had earlier refused to attend the AGM in person, citing tense relations with Bangladesh. However, the virtual participation and subsequent agreements indicate progress and a collective willingness to ensure the tournament proceeds smoothly.

Cricket fans around the world can now begin to circle their calendars for what promises to be another intense edition of the Asia Cup, with India vs Pakistan rivalries guaranteed to draw massive attention and viewership.