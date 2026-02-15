India and Pakistan skip handshakes once again, this time at Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars; sets high-stakes tone for Men's T20 World Cup 2026

The no-handshake tradition between Indian and Pakistani teams continued in yet another high-profile encounter, this time during the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. In the Group A clash between India A Women and Pakistan A Women at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 15, 2026, players from both sides opted against the customary pre and post-match handshakes.

While India A secured a dominant eight-wicket victory on the field, the headlines were stolen by the continuation of a "no-handshake" policy that has become the new normal for the two cricketing giants across all formats and age groups.



A Growing Trend Of Silence

The decision to skip the traditional sporting gesture is not an isolated incident. This latest instance marks a recurring pattern in India-Pakistan bilateral and multi-team fixtures amid ongoing geopolitical tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, 2025.

The decision echoes similar scenes from the men's Asia Cup 2025, where Indian players skipped handshakes in all three meetings with Pakistan, as well as in subsequent events like the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, U-19 Asia Cup, U-19 World Cup, and other Rising Stars tournaments.

This policy has now trickled down to the "Rising Stars" tournament, a key developmental platform for the next generation of women cricketers. Similar scenes were observed at the 2025 Women’s World Cup and the recent Under-19 Asia Cup, signaling a deep-seated shift in how these matches are conducted.

Match Results: India A Dominates

Despite the diplomatic chill, the cricket was one-sided. India A, led by Radha Yadav, desperately needed a win after an opening loss to the UAE.

Pakistan A elected to bat first but collapsed to 93 all out in 18.5 overs, stifled by two wickets each from Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, and Prema Rawat. India A chased the target with ease, reaching 94/2 in just 10.1 overs. Vrinda Dinesh was the star of the show, smashing a blistering unbeaten 55 off 25 balls.

The Broader Picture

The handshake row in Bangkok serves as a precursor to the senior men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo.

With India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha both remaining vague about their pre-match etiquette in recent press conferences, the events in Thailand suggest that the "spirit of cricket" continues to be tested by the weight of geopolitical reality.