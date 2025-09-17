India And Pakistan Train At ICC Academy Dubai Amid Asia Cup 2025 Tensions - Watch

Amid the ongoing handshake controversy with Pakistan, Team India kept their focus razor-sharp, conducting a productive training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman. However, the session was cut short by an hour to avoid overlap with Pakistan, highlighting the tense atmosphere surrounding the marquee tournament.

VIDEO | Asia Cup: Visuals from practice session of India, Pakistan teams at ICC Academy in Dubai.#AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/4NM6vH2Kag September 16, 2025

Shubman Gill Works on Short Ball Mastery

Indian opener Shubman Gill spent considerable time in the nets, determined to convert his promising starts into match-defining innings. Having struggled to capitalize in previous games, Gill focused on pull shots and tackling short-pitched deliveries, while also experimenting with the scoop shot, a technique he picked up from teammate Suryakumar Yadav. His intent was clear: refine his arsenal before the Super Four stage.

Rinku Singh too had an extended stint in the nets, while left-hander Tilak Varma impressed during close-catching drills, taking some spectacular catches that caught the eye of head coach Gautam Gambhir. With India already through to the Super Four, there’s a strong chance that both Gill and Varma could feature prominently in the final group-stage match against Oman.

India Calls Time Early Amid Pakistan Overlap

The ICC Academy in Dubai has become the focal point for Asia Cup 2025 preparations, hosting multiple teams simultaneously. India’s decision to wrap up practice early was driven by logistics: Pakistan’s session at the adjoining ground was scheduled to overlap by an hour. By concluding early, India avoided the risk of stray deliveries encroaching on Pakistan’s training area, maintaining professionalism despite the ongoing handshake row.

India Eyes Dominant Finish in Group Stage

Having already qualified for the Super Four round, India will aim to top Group A with a third consecutive victory. While the spotlight remains on Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma, the upcoming match against Oman offers a valuable opportunity to rotate the squad and give some players a chance to gain match rhythm ahead of tougher challenges.

Jasprit Bumrah Likely to Rest

A notable absence against Oman is expected to be Jasprit Bumrah, India’s pace spearhead, as the team management looks to manage workloads ahead of the Super Four. Bumrah’s rest will allow Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana to step in, with Arshdeep eyeing the milestone of 100 T20I wickets. This strategic decision underscores India’s focus on peak performance during the tournament’s critical phase.

Pakistan’s Uncertain Asia Cup Participation

While India focused on preparation, Pakistan’s situation remained delicate. Despite earlier threats of a boycott following the no-handshake controversy, the Pakistan team conducted their training session at the ICC Academy under the watchful eyes of coach Mike Hesson. Players, including captain Salman Ali Agha, appeared in good spirits, engaging with UAE players while maintaining a professional distance from the Indian nets.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is still awaiting government approval in Islamabad to confirm participation, making their upcoming clash against UAE a de facto knockout match. With one win over Oman and a loss to India, the stakes could not be higher, emphasizing the significance of on-field preparations amid off-field uncertainties.