/India and West Indies sanctioned for maintaining slow over-rates in 3rd ODI in Chandigarh

India and West Indies have been sanctioned for maintaining slow over-rates during the third and final ODI of the three-match series played in New Chandigarh on Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Monday.
India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee, while West Indies have been fined 10 per cent after being ruled four and two overs short of their required over-rates respectively, once time allowances were taken into consideration.
"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.
Prakash Bhatt of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Virender Sharma.
Both captains pled guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.
ALSO READ: Who will replace Virat Kohli at No. 3 after 2027 World Cup? Ex-India opener backs Mumbai Indians' star; Here's why
The West Indies entered the final ODI having already lost the three-match series 2-0, but finished the ODI leg of their India tour in record-breaking fashion with a historic victory in New Chandigarh.
Skippe Shai Hope led the way with an unbeaten 162 as West Indies chased down 352, recording their highest successful run chase in men's ODIs.
ALSO READ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets India captaincy for Hong Kong Sixes 2026; check full squad
The two sides will now turn their attention to the five-match T20I series, which begins on October 6 in Lucknow.
First T20I: October 6, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Second T20I: October 9, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Third T20I: October 11, Holkar Stadium, Indore
Fourth T20I: October 14, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Fifth T20I: October 17, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.