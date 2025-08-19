India Announce 15-Member Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav to Lead, Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain, Bumrah And Arshdeep To Lead Pace Attack

Asia Cup 2025: The suspense is finally over! The BCCI has unveiled India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. As expected, Suryakumar Yadav will lead Team India in the tournament, while Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the squad in Mumbai alongside T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, putting an end to speculation around Bumrah’s availability, Siraj’s return, and the battle for the deputy’s role.

Suryakumar Yadav To Lead India In His First Major Tournament

India’s T20 captain, Suryakumar Yadav, will lead the side in the Asia Cup. This will be SKY’s first major assignment as skipper in a multi-nation event. The selectors showed confidence in his leadership skills.

Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain

There was considerable discussion over whether Shubman Gill or Hardik Pandya would be chosen as deputy, but the selectors ultimately backed Shubman. His attacking batting style prior leadership success in test cricket tilted the decision in his favour.

Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Form Pace Trio

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been carefully managed due to workload issues, has been cleared to play. He will spearhead India’s pace attack alongside young bowlers Harshit Rana and left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh. Youngster Harshit Rana has also earned a call-up as a backup pace option.

Middle Order Packed With Firepower

The middle order features a solid mix of youth and experience. Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya add depth, while Shivam Dubey has been rewarded for his all round abilities.

INDIA'S STANDBY FOR ASIA CUP:

Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Balanced Spin Department

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy make up the spin attack. The selectors opted for variety by including both wrist-spin and finger-spin options.

India’s 15-Member Squad for Asia Cup 2025

India’s Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh