India announce squad for Afghanistan series: KL Rahul replaces Rishabh Pant as Test vice-captain, Ishan Kishan returns for ODIs; Check complete team

India on Tuesday announced their squad for the upcoming one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

The Test match will be only the second between India and Afghanistan and the first since 2018. It will also be the first time a Test match will be played in the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. The one-off Test is set to start on June 6.

This will be followed by the three-match ODI series starting on June 14 in Dharamshala. The second ODI is set to be played on June 17 in Lucknow and the series concludes in Chennai on June 20.

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India Test squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, NitishKumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Dhruv Jurel

India ODI Squad - Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar

More to follow...