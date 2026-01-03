Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3002896https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-announce-squad-for-new-zealand-odis-shreyas-iyer-returns-hardik-pandya-misses-out-check-whos-in-whos-out-3002896.html
NewsCricketIndia Announce Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Shreyas Iyer Returns, Hardik Pandya Misses Out; Check Whos IN, Whos OUT
INDIA

India Announce Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Shreyas Iyer Returns, Hardik Pandya Misses Out; Check Who's IN, Who's OUT

Shreyas Iyer returned as India announced squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand.
 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Announce Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Shreyas Iyer Returns, Hardik Pandya Misses Out; Check Who's IN, Who's OUTPic credit: IANS

India have announced their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which is set to be played from January at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara.

Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a serious spleen injury during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in October, has made his comeback in the Indian team after missing the last ODI series against South Africa.

However, his Iyer’s availability for the New Zealand ODIs is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE," the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has not been picked in the squad for New Zealand ODIs.

Hardik has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed.  

India’s ODI squad for New Zealand Series

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

More To Follow...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indore water contamination deaths
Indore Water Contamination Deaths Spark Outrage, Questions Raised | DNA
Jammu and Kashmir VPN ban
Jammu And Kashmir Police Crack Down On Unauthorised VPN Use, 150 Booked
MEITY
Centre’s 72-Hour Ultimatum To X: Remove Grok AI Obscene Content Or Face Action
Barse Deva surrender
Top Maoist Commander Barse Surrenders Alongside 15 Cadres To Telangana Police
Punjab maternal healthcare
Bhagwant Mann Govt Boosts Maternal Healthcare With Full Pregnancy Care
Mexico earthquake
Mexico Earthquake Today: 6.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Guerrero | SHOCKING VIDEOS
Gwadar Port
Pakistan's Dualised Coastal Highway: Strategic Tarmac For Foreign Cargo
Pakistan PTI crackdown
How Pakistan’s Military Keeps Civilian Politics On A Short Leash
Ankle boots
Step Into Style with Trendy Ankle Boots Every Woman Will Love This Season
viral 19 minute video
'Sir Sir Please': Unraveling The Controversial MMS Mystery, Debunking Claims