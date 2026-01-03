India have announced their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which is set to be played from January at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara.

Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a serious spleen injury during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in October, has made his comeback in the Indian team after missing the last ODI series against South Africa.

However, his Iyer’s availability for the New Zealand ODIs is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE)

"Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE," the BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has not been picked in the squad for New Zealand ODIs.

Hardik has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed.

India’s ODI squad for New Zealand Series

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

