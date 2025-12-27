India Announce Squad For U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre Named Captain, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Included; Check Complete Team

Five-time champions India have announced their squad for the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026, which will be played from January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia. The Ayush Mhatre led-India have been placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, USA, and Bangladesh for the tournament.

Talented batting all-rounder Vihaan Malhotra, who was picked by RCB recently in the IPL 2026 auction, will serve at the upcoming ICC showpiece event and the tour of South Africa.

Notably, India will face South Africa in a three-match ODI series in Benoni prior to the upcoming ICC Men's U19 World Cup.



Ayush Mhatre, Vihaan Malhotra Unavailable For South Africa Tour

As the side prepares for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, they will be without skipper Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra, who have sustained wrist injuries. The duo of Ayush and Vihaan will remain at the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further management of these injuries prior to joining up with the squad for the U-19 World Cup, starting January 15.

In absence of Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has been named captain for the bilateral series against South Africa. Suryavanshi is currently part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's domestic List A competition, where he made 190 for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh.

India have made a further two changes to their side from the U19 Asia Cup with Yuvraj Gohil and Naman Pushpak stepping aside for R.S. Ambrish and Mohamed Enaan.

India's Performance At U19 Asia Cup

India recently competed at the U19 Asia Cup, where Pakistan defeated them in the summit clash. The 19-year-old top-order batter Aaron George was the top-scorer for India with 228 runs, while 17-year-old medium pacer Deepesh Devendran was the highest wicket-taker for India with nine scalps.

While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 261 runs in five games, was the player in focus, another young talent stepped into the spotlight. The 17-year-old wicket-keeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu was also in the spotlight as he scored an unbeaten 209* off 125 deliveries in India's 315-run victory against Malaysia. His knock was laced with 17 boundaries and nine maximums.

India's Matches At U19 World Cup 2026

Five-time champions India (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022) will begin their campaign against the USA on 15 January at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, followed by matches against Bangladesh on 17 January at the same venue and New Zealand on 24 January.

India’s squad for SA tour: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (C), Aaron George (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar

India's squad for U19 World Cup 2026

Ayush Mhatre (C), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi