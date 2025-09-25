Advertisement
NewsCricket
SHUBMAN GILL

India Announce Squad For West Indies Test Series; Karun Nair Left Out, Axar Patel Returns

India has announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, beginning in November 2025. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India Announce Squad For West Indies Test Series; Karun Nair Left Out, Axar Patel ReturnsImage Credit:- X

India has announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, beginning in November 2025. The selectors have opted for a blend of youth and experience, with Shubman Gill named captain and Ravindra Jadeja appointed as vice-captain.

Karun Nair Left Out

One of the big talking points was the exclusion of middle-order batter Karun Nair, who struggled during India’s recent Test series against England. Despite being given opportunities, Nair failed to convert his starts, and the selectors decided to move in a different direction.

Axar Patel Back in the Mix

All-rounder Axar Patel makes his way back into the squad after missing the last assignment. His inclusion strengthens India’s spin department alongside Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar. With West Indian pitches expected to offer some assistance to spinners, Axar’s return could be crucial.

Fresh Faces and Backup Options

Devdutt Padikkal earned a recall, bolstering India’s top-order options. Meanwhile, N. Jagadeesan joins as a backup wicketkeeper, covering for Rishabh Pant, who continues to recover from his long-term injury. Dhruv Jurel remains the first-choice keeper for the series.

No Rest for Jasprit Bumrah

Despite recent workload management concerns, Jasprit Bumrah has retained his place in the squad. The pace spearhead will lead the bowling attack, supported by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Full Squad

Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, 
Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, N. Jagadeesan (wk)

Big Picture

India’s squad shows a clear intent to build around a young core while still keeping experienced names in key roles. With Gill’s leadership being tested once again, and Jadeja offering strong support, the team looks balanced on paper. The omission of Karun Nair signals the selectors’ desire to back in-form batters like Padikkal and Sudharsan.

The first Test against the West Indies will be held in Antigua starting November 15, followed by the second Test in Barbados from November 23. 

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

