India Announce T20I Squad for South Africa: Check Hardik Pandya And Shubman Gill Status

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has officially unveiled the national squad for the five match T20I series against South Africa, bringing an end to the speculation surrounding several key players. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Indian side, and the suspense around Shubman Gill’s availability has finally been cleared. Gill makes his return to the squad after recovering from a short injury layoff and has been named the vice captain for the series starting on December 9. His selection marks a significant boost to India’s top order as the team prepares for another competitive international assignment.

Hardik Pandya has also been named in the squad after completing his rehabilitation from injury. His comeback adds depth to India’s middle order and strengthens the all round department, an aspect India has relied on heavily in T20 cricket. Hardik’s return, combined with Gill’s availability, gives India a balanced lineup with both experience and youthful energy.

The team features a blend of rising talents and seasoned performers. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma continue to receive backing from the selectors, while Shivam Dube and Axar Patel provide additional power hitting and all round versatility. India will have two wicketkeeping options in Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson, both of whom bring strong finishing abilities. The bowling attack is headlined by Jasprit Bumrah, supported by Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar, offering a mix of pace, swing and spin options.

India’s Squad for the T20I Series against South Africa:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

Note: Shubman Gill’s participation is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

South Africa Tour of India 2025 - T20I Schedule

1st T20I – Tuesday, 09 December 2025 at 7:00 PM in Cuttack

2nd T20I – Thursday, 11 December 2025 at 7:00 PM in New Chandigarh

3rd T20I – Sunday, 14 December 2025 at 7:00 PM in Dharamsala

4th T20I – Wednesday, 17 December 2025 at 7:00 PM in Lucknow

5th T20I – Friday, 19 December 2025 at 7:00 PM in Ahmedabad

With star players returning and young talents continuing to rise, India’s squad announcement sets the stage for an exciting and hard fought series against South Africa.