India Announce White-ball Squads For Australia Tour; Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil Return; Check Complete Team

India have announced their squads for the T20I and ODI series against Australia scheduled for February 2026. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team in both formats as the newly crowned world champions will look for a first-ever series victory over Australia in white-ball cricket.

Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini and Kashvee Gautam are the three new additions to the Indian squad that won the ICC Women's ODI World Cup last year, with Uma Chetry, Yastika Bhatia and Pratika Rawal missing out.



Changes In India's T20I Squad

In the T20I squad, India have made just two changes from the series against Sri Lanka, with Shreyanka Patil coming in place of Harleen Deol. Bharati Fulmali too makes her return in the T20I squad, having debuted in the shortest format and last featured for India back in 2019.

Fulmali's international comeback comes after her impressive performances in the ongoing WPL, where she scored 92 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 191.66 for Gujarat Giants. She also had a strong campaign last season, smashing 133 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 172.72.

India will take on Australia in a three-match T20I series starting at Sydney on February 15, with the ODI series to follow on February 24.

India's T20I Squad For Australia Tour

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

India’s ODI Squad For Australia Tour

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol