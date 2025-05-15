India Announces Squad For England White-Ball Tour; Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead

India has officially announced its squads for the upcoming white-ball series against England, set to commence on June 28. The tour, taking place away from home, will feature five T20Is and three ODIs, with Harmanpreet Kaur leading both sides.

The series kicks off with the first T20I in Nottingham, while the final T20I is scheduled for July 12 in Birmingham. The ODI leg begins on July 16 in Southampton, concluding with the third and final match at Chester-le-Street on July 22.

Notably, Renuka Singh and Shreyanka Patil have been left out of both squads for this tour.

India heads into the series with strong momentum, having recently clinched victory in the ODI tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and South Africa. In the final held in Colombo, Smriti Mandhana’s blistering 116-run knock propelled India to a total of 342/7. The bowling unit, led by Sneh Rana (4/38) and Amanjot Kaur (3/48), bundled out Sri Lanka for 245 in 48.2 overs to seal a dominant win.

India's T20I Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare

India's ODI Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare