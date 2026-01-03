India Announces Squad For New Zealand ODI Series: Why Hardik Pandya And Jasprit Bumrah Are Missing?

The BCCI has named India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, set to begin in January 2026 across Vadodara, Rajkot and Indore. Shubman Gill is set to lead the team, with senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma included in the lineup.

Why Hardik Pandya Is Not in the Squad

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is not part of the ODI squad for the New Zealand series. The primary reason is workload and fitness management, as India is preparing for a major upcoming event, the T20 World Cup in early 2026. He has been deliberately rested from this shorter ODI assignment to stay fresh and avoid injury ahead of the big tournament.

While there have been past reports about Pandya missing earlier tours due to a quadriceps injury sustained in 2025, the main answer for this specific New Zealand series is strategic rest and workload management, not a sudden omission.

Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Also Absent

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is also not selected for the ODIs against New Zealand. Like Pandya, the board and selectors have opted to rest him from the ODI format at this stage to manage his workload ahead of a heavy international schedule. This approach helps keep senior fast bowlers fresh and reduces the risk of injury by balancing playing time across formats.

Both Are Ready For The T20I

While they have been left out of the ODI squad, both players will be available for the T20I series against New Zealand, which will be a crucial assignment for India ahead of the T20 World Cup starting on February 7.

Squad For ODI Series: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal