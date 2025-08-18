India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement: Check Date, Timing, Venue, Live Streaming & More

The excitement is building as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepares to announce the 15-member Indian squad for the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28.

The Asia Cup 2025, which is being organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), will be played in the T20 International (T20I) format. It will serve as a key preparation event for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Notably, India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are placed in Group A, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. Top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Fours stage, with the top two facing each other in the title clash to decide the winner of the 17th edition of the Asia Cup, which kicks off with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong China.

India, who are the defending champions, will play their Group A matches against UAE and the high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10 and 14 respectively, while its clash against Oman is slated to happen at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Here's all you need to know about the India's squad announcement for Asia Cup 2025:

When Will India Announce Their Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Where Will India Announce Their Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

The press conference for the announcement of India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 will be held at 1:30 PM IST at the BCCI HQ, Mumbai, on Tuesday, August 19.

Who Will Attend Team India Selection Meeting And Press Conference?

The selection committee meeting to pick India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 will be headed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar. The selection meeting will be followed by a press conference, which will be attended by the captain Surykumar Yadav and the Chairman of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar.



Where to Watch the Squad Announcement?

For real-time updates on India's squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2025, stay tuned with Zee News English.

2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup Full Schedule

September 9 - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi

September 10 - India vs UAE, Dubai

September 11 - Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi

September 12 - Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai

September 13 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi

September 14 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai

September 15 - UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 15 - Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China, Dubai

September 16 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

September 17 - Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai

September 18 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

September 19 - India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 20 – B1 vs B2, Dubai

September 21 – A1 vs A2, Dubai

September 23 – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi

September 24 – A1 vs B2, Dubai

September 25 – A2 vs B2, Dubai

September 26 – A1 vs B1, Dubai

September 28 – Final, Dubai