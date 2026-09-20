/India at Asian Games 2026, Day 1 Roundup: Elavenil Valarivan, women’s 10m air rifle team win silver; Suchika Tariyal secures MMA medal

India opened its medal account on the first official day of competition at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya with a display of marksmanship and martial arts grit. Spearheaded by shooter Elavenil Valarivan’s double-silver heroics and a ground-breaking performance by mixed martial artist Suchika Tariyal, the Indian contingent set a strong baseline across the board on Sunday.
India opened its medal account on the first official day of competition at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with strong performances in shooting and martial arts. Shooter Elavenil Valarivan led the way with two silver medals (individual and team event), while mixed martial artist Suchika Tariyal also made history for India on Sunday.
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At the shooting ranges, Olympian Elavenil Valarivan emerged as the star of India’s opening-day campaign, capturing two silver medals in the women’s 10m air rifle discipline.
India’s first medal of the Games arrived through the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team event. The trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, and Vidarsa Vinod combined for a composed qualification round, finishing second to secure the silver.
Elavenil carried that momentum straight into the eight-woman individual final. In a shoot-off that came down to the final series, she matched Japan’s Hinata Taichi shot-for-shot.
Elavenil ultimately finished with 252.4 points to claim individual silver, missing the gold by a razor-thin margin of just 0.6 points to Taichi, who set an Asian Games record with 253.0. South Korea’s Hyojin Ban took the bronze with 230.4.
With Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) making its debut as an official medal sport at the Asian Games, Rohtak native Suchika Tariyal etched her name in Indian sporting history by assuring the country of its first-ever continental medal in the discipline.
Competing in the women’s traditional 60kg quarterfinals, the eight-time national judo champion dominated Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa, winning 2-0 to punch her ticket to the semifinals.
By virtue of reaching the final four, Tariyal has confirmed at least a bronze medal, with an opportunity to fight for gold later in the week.
Beyond the podium finishes, India's athletes enjoyed strong starts across multiple team and individual events:
Cricket: The Indian women’s cricket team stormed into the gold medal match with a comprehensive 114-run victory over Bangladesh in the semifinals, highlighted by a historic century from opener Shafali Verma.
Hockey: Both the Indian men’s and women's hockey squads, chasing direct qualification quotas for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, launched their group-stage campaigns with commanding wins.
Badminton & Table Tennis: The women’s shuttlers registered a clean sweep in their team encounters, while the table tennis contingent endured mixed fortunes = recovering in select ties following an early test for the men's team.
Teqball: Quimcy Dsouza fought deep into the tournament, narrowly missing out on the podium in two tight bronze-medal deciders.
Shooting: Elavenil Valarivan wins silver in Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual Final
Shooting: Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod won silver in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team event.
Mixed Martial Arts: Suchika Tariyal beat Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the Women’s Traditional 60kg quarterfinal to confirm a medal.
Wushu: Suraj Singh Mayanglambam finished 11th in the Men’s Changquan Final.
Swimming: Benediction Beniston finished 12th and Akash Mani 23rd in the Men's 100m Freestyle heats.
Swimming: Rishabh Das finished fifth in the Men’s 100m Backstroke heats to qualify for the final, while Utkarsh Patil finished 12th.
Teqball: Quimcy Dsouza lost to Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto in the Women’s Singles bronze-medal match.
Teqball: Quimcy Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Beg lost to Vietnam’s Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen and Gia Ngih Trinh in the Mixed Doubles bronze-medal match.
Table Tennis: India beat Indonesia 3-0 in both the Women’s and Men’s Team Group F matches.
Hockey: India thrashed Uzbekistan 19-0 in the Women’s Pool B match.
Cricket: India beat Bangladesh in the Women’s semifinal.
Hockey: India defeated Indonesia 13-1 in the Men's Pool A match.
Badminton: India beat Kazakhstan 3-0 in the Women’s Team first round.
Swimming: Rishabh Das finished sixth in the Men’s 100m Backstroke final.
Table Tennis: India beat Singapore 3-2 in the Women’s Team Group F match.
Wushu: Aparna lost to Iran’s Sogand Sinkaeichetan in the Women’s 52kg Sanda Round of 16.
Wushu: Vikrant Baliyan lost to Iran’s Soheil Mousavi in the Men’s 75kg Sanda Round of 16.
Table Tennis: India lost to Iran 0-3 in the Men’s Team Group F match.
More medals are possible Monday as Tariyal fights for gold or a higher bronze and the rest of the Indian contingent continues across hockey, badminton, swimming and other events.
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