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India at Asian Games 2026, Day 1 Roundup: Elavenil Valarivan, women’s 10m air rifle team win silver; Suchika Tariyal secures MMA medal

India opened its Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 campaign with two shooting silvers and a guaranteed first medal in mixed martial arts on Sunday, September 20, the first full day of competition after Saturday’s opening ceremony.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 09:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
India at Asian Games 2026, Day 1 Roundup: Elavenil Valarivan, women’s 10m air rifle team win silver; Suchika Tariyal secures MMA medal
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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India at Asian Games 2026, Day 1 Roundup: Elavenil Valarivan, women’s 10m air rifle team win silver; Suchika Tariyal secures MMA medal
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