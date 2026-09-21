/India at Asian Games 2026, Day 2 Roundup: Himanshu clinches silver, Rudrankksh bags bronze; Indian team wins silver in 10m air rifle, Suchika claims MMA bronze

Indian rifle shooters delivered a commanding performance on Day 2 of the 2026 Asian Games, securing three medals on Monday at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Twenty-year-old debutant Himanshu Dhillon held his nerve in the final stages of the men’s 10m air rifle final to claim an individual silver medal, while former world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil bagged the bronze.
Earlier in the session, the trio of Himanshu, Rudrankksh and Parth Mane claimed silver in the men’s 10m air rifle team event, taking India's shooting tally at the Games to five medals.
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The 24-shot individual final proved to be a high-stakes tactical duel among the world's elite.
China’s reigning Olympic champion and world No. 1, Sheng Lihao, successfully defended his Asian Games title with a Games-record score of 254.2. However, the drama centered around the two Indians battling step-for-step with the Olympic champion:
The Early Pace: Patil seized control early, leading the field through the 14th shot with an aggregate of 148.2. Dhillon remained within striking distance, highlighted by a dead-center 10.9 shot that kept him right behind the leaders.
The Turning Point: After Sheng took over the lead at shot 16, Patil maintained the silver position through shot 20 (210.6). A costly 9.7 on Patil’s 21st attempt opened the door. Dhillon pounced with a string of inner-10s (10.6, 10.4, 10.8, and 10.6) to overtake his compatriot by a razor-thin 0.1-point margin.
The Final Standings: Patil bowed out in third with 230.9 points. Dhillon closed out his campaign with 252.4 points to seal silver, matching Sheng's tempo until the final release.
Team Silver In Record-Breaking Qualifying Round
India entered the team competition as defending champions from Hangzhou. While China set a new qualification world record of 1899.0 to claim the gold, the Indian contingent put up a fierce aggregate of 1890.1 to secure the silver comfortably ahead of South Korea (1884.2).
Rudrankksh Patil: Qualified in 3rd place with a disciplined 631.8.
Himanshu Dhillon: Squeezed into the individual final in 7th spot with 630.0.
Parth Mane: Finished 11th overall on 628.3, contributing vital points to the team podium.
With the men's trio adding three medals to the two silvers earned on Day 1 by Elavenil Valarivan and the women's rifle squad, the Indian shooting team ends Day 2 with substantial momentum heading into the mixed team and pistol fixtures.
Suchika Tariyal Wins India’s First-Ever MMA Bronze Medal
Suchika Tariyal scripted history for India at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, becoming the country's first-ever medalist in mixed martial arts after securing bronze in the women's traditional 60kg category at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.
Tariyal's campaign ended in the semifinals after she suffered a defeat against Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo. The bout went into an extra round before Teo was declared the winner, ending Tariyal's hopes of progressing to the gold-medal contest. However, her semifinal appearance had already guaranteed her a bronze medal.
Here are the results of Indian athletes on Day 2 of Asian Games 2026:
Shooting: Himanshu Dhillon won silver and Rudrankksh Patil won bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle individual final.
Shooting: Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane won silver in the men’s 10m air rifle team event.
Mixed Martial Arts: Suchika Tariyal won bronze after losing to Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the women’s traditional 60kg semifinal.
Kabaddi: India beat Japan 49-23 in the men’s Group A match.
Boxing: Sumit beat Bunjong Sinsiri in the men’s 70kg Round of 32.
Soft Tennis: Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena beat Cambodia’s Viva Chao-Chanroseka Khun 5-0 in the mixed doubles Group B match.
Wushu: Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women’s Changquan final.
Swimming: Srihari Nataraj reached the men’s 50m backstroke final, while Rishabh Das was the reserve.
Swimming: Mani Akash and Gitesh Shah failed to qualify for the men’s 50m freestyle final.
Swimming: Dhanush Suresh failed to qualify for the men’s 100m breaststroke final.
Shooting: Rudrankksh Patil finished third and Himanshu Dhillon seventh to qualify for the men’s 10m air rifle individual final. Parth Mane finished 11th.
Soft Tennis: Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena lost to South Korea’s Kim Yeon-hwa and Jaekyu Park in the mixed doubles Group B match.
Soft Tennis: Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena beat Mongolia’s Bud Nyamdorj and Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar in the mixed doubles Group B match.
Soft Tennis: Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena lost to the Philippines’ Christy Sanosa and Sherwin Nuguit in the mixed doubles Round of 16.
Table Tennis: India beat Pakistan 3-0 in the women’s team Group F match.
Sepaktakraw: India lost to Japan in the men’s team regu Group B match.
Hockey: India beat Indonesia 17-1 in the women’s Pool B match.
Badminton: India beat Bangladesh 3-0 in the men’s team first round.
Shooting: Raiza Dhillon is ninth, Parinaaz Dhaliwal 14th and Maheshwari Chauhan 16th after Day 1 of women’s individual skeet qualification.
Shooting: Anant Jeet Singh Naruka is 21st, Mairaj Khan 26th and Bhavtegh Singh Gill 27th after Day 1 of men’s individual skeet qualification.
Swimming: Srihari Nataraj finished in the men’s 50m backstroke final.
Wushu: Roshibina Devi beat Most Khatun in the women’s 60kg Round of 16.
Wushu: Aryan beat Shahzada Safi in the men’s 56kg Round of 16.
Table Tennis: India beat Pakistan 3-0 in the men’s team Group F match.
India’s overall medal count sat at six (four silver, two bronze) after the day’s action, with shooting again the main source.
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