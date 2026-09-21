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India at Asian Games 2026, Day 2 Roundup: Himanshu clinches silver, Rudrankksh bags bronze; Indian team wins silver in 10m air rifle, Suchika claims MMA bronze

India’s rifle shooters delivered a strong Day 2 at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, collecting three medals in men’s 10m air rifle as Himanshu Dhillon took individual silver, Rudrankksh Patil bronze, and the pair combined with Parth Mane for team silver. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 10:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
India at Asian Games 2026, Day 2 Roundup: Himanshu clinches silver, Rudrankksh bags bronze; Indian team wins silver in 10m air rifle, Suchika claims MMA bronze
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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India at Asian Games 2026, Day 2 Roundup: Himanshu clinches silver, Rudrankksh bags bronze; Indian team wins silver in 10m air rifle, Suchika claims MMA bronze
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