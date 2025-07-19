India Batter From Mumbai Out Of England Tour Due To Thumb Fracture, Flies Back Home For Treatment

In a significant setback for the Mumbai Emerging Team, their opening batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the ongoing England tour after sustaining a thumb injury. The promising Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter suffered a minor fracture to his right thumb and has returned to India to undergo treatment. The Mumbai Emerging Team, captained by Suryansh Shedge, began their month-long tour of England on June 28. Organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the tour is designed to give young cricketers the chance to develop their skills and gain valuable exposure in overseas playing conditions.

According to a report by the Times of India, the MCA has not yet named a replacement for Raghuvanshi in the touring squad. The young opener's withdrawal was due to what has been described as a slight fracture sustained during the team's time in England.

More On Young Lad

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has rapidly made a name for himself as one of Mumbai's most promising young cricketers, with notable performances in both domestic cricket and the IPL. At just 21 years old, he has already played 22 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 463 runs at an average close to 29. He also had a significant role with the SoBo Mumbai Falcons, helping guide the team to the final, although his 2025 season was relatively quieter in terms of personal statistics.

The current Mumbai squad in England consists of experienced players from the Ranji Trophy circuit and is supported by a six-member support staff. The tour is being managed by MCA treasurer Arman Mallick, while coaching duties are led by former Mumbai cricketer Kiran Powar. As of now, no detailed statement has been issued by the MCA regarding Raghuvanshi's injury or identifying any circumstances surrounding the incident. Further clarification from the association is still awaited.

Mumbai Emerging Team Squad:

Suryansh Shedge (Captain), Vedant Murkar (Vice-Captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (injured), Ayush Vartak, Ayush Zimare, Himanshu Singh, Manan Bhatt, Musheer Khan, Nikhil Giri, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Pratik Yadav, Prem Devkar, Rishikesh Gore, Harsh Aghav, Harshal Jadhav, Prince Badiani, Zaid Patankar.

This injury comes as a disappointment for both the player and the team, given Raghuvanshi’s growing reputation and the importance of such tours in developing young talent for future national representation.