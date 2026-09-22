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India beat Japan by 2 runs in rain-hit T20I, secure historic 200th win

India edged past Japan by two runs in a rain-hit five-over T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground. The win marked India’s 200th victory in T20 internationals, including Super Over wins.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 02:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
India beat Japan by 2 runs in rain-hit T20I, secure historic 200th win
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India beat Japan by 2 runs in rain-hit T20I, secure historic 200th win
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