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India beat Pakistan in thrilling Asian Games cricket final to defend title, clinch 19th Gold medal

India defeated Pakistan in the men’s cricket final to successfully defend their gold medal at the Asian Games 2026.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
India beat Pakistan in thrilling Asian Games cricket final to defend title, clinch 19th Gold medal
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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