/India better prepared than Sri Lanka for Test series despite spin concerns: Farveez Maharoof

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Farveez Maharoof feels that despite India’s batting vulnerabilities in facing spinners, the Shubman Gill-led side enters the upcoming two-game Test series far better prepared than the hosts.
The two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka kicks off in Galle on Saturday, with 24 crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points on the line for both teams to boost their chances of entering the final in June 2027. India arrive on the back of beating Sri Lanka Cricket XI in a three-day warm-up game at the NCC Ground, where all squad members got decent bowling and batting time.
“The vulnerability of the Indian batting order and the negativity going around with it, with losing to South Africa at home especially, this is where Sri Lanka can really bounce on if they bring the A game. My concern is that some of the players have not played after the West Indies series because of the LPL straight away and then this Test series.
“So, maybe some of the bowlers will be slightly undercooked when it comes to the workload. I mean, they had at least a couple of weeks to get their workload high and train for a while. But it's nothing like a practice game in my opinion. As far as I know, Sri Lanka has not played a practice game because of simply no time, whereas India just played a three-day game,” Maharoof told IANS in an online interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network on Tuesday.
He also praised the Indian team management for their tactical foresight in reducing the warm-up game timing from four to three days. “Also, they were smart in not wanting to play the warm-up game on the fourth day. They wanted to play a three-day game, and on the fourth day, on the same pitch, they went and trained out there simply because they wanted their batters to play against the spinners bowling to the rough, which is going to be the challenge come the third or fourth day.
“If the Test match goes to the fifth day, up in Galle, as well as the SSC, I think preparation-wise, Indians are much more equipped than the Sri Lankans, if you ask me. This is where the edge can be won. Also, on paper, the numbers speak for themselves. I think India, with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, as well as Mohammad Siraj, is quite formidable as the leader of the bowling pack,” stated Maharoof.
Comparing the bowling line-ups, Maharoof noted that Sri Lanka’s attack faces multiple uncertainties, especially around their secondary spin options after left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya and pacer Asitha Fernando.
“Sri Lanka will rely heavily on Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya because those two have been consistently playing Test cricket and have been performing well. My other concern is second spinner Ramesh Mendis. He has not played Test cricket and red-ball cricket for a while.
“Only last week, in the just-concluded three-day warm-up game, he played a red-ball game. So many ifs and buts and only answers will be given come the 15th - hopefully the Test match goes for five days till the 19th.”
During India’s practice game, Sri Lanka head coach Gary Kirsten was seen observing the game closely at the ground. With Kirsten, who coached India to the 2011 ODI World Cup win, taking over as Sri Lanka’s head coach after Sanath Jayasuriya left, Maharoof thinks his presence can be a potential game-changer in the hosts' dressing room.
“Gary Kirsten was there for all three days. I was in commentary as well and went and spoke to him on a few things. So, he was there all three days, and he is like a hands-on coach. Gary was a coach in India as well. I don't have anything to say about his records. He has been loved wherever he has coached. He has a major good respect towards him.
“The feedback I am getting from the dressing room is that he has been loved and respected by all players. So, he will be a massive influence on this side with his experience. At the end of the day, the coaches can do certain things. Rest of it is all about the players going out there and doing their bit because nowadays, a head coach's role is like man-management,” he observed.
Drawing a parallel with former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, Maharoof emphasised that Kirsten's primary role will be fostering the right mindset among Sri Lanka's youngsters, especially with Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka unavailable due to injuries.
“Like what Ravi Shastri did when the Indian team was so successful in all formats, so a similar role I think Gary will be wanting to play because when it comes to talent, there is a lot of talent available in Sri Lanka. But just that, to get the right players involved, and the right mentality playing against a quality side like India, that's how you create the environment for the players to go out there and perform,” he said.
On the high stakes of the series from the WTC cycle perspective, Maharoof noted that managing humidity will be a crucial hurdle for the visiting Indian contingent if they are to win both games in Galle and Colombo. “So, WTC points, I think both sides are very important. 24 points up for grabs; both sides are quite used to the conditions in the subcontinent. But the only thing that India may be just lacking a little bit can be the humidity factor.
“I understand it's quite hot in India at the moment, and in Bengaluru as well. But Sri Lanka, especially Galle, can be very humid and testing. That's why I think it was a master call by the Indian think tank to play a three-day game, get adjusted and used to the humid levels because the heat level is almost similar.
“But the humidity levels in Sri Lanka are much higher, and they got three days of training in Galle. So, I'm pretty sure by the time the first Test match starts, they'll be well up for it. It's all about at the end of the day - we can speak a lot, but by the end of the day, it's just one ball against one batter. You got to keep it really simple and trust the process,” he concluded.
Watch the India tour of Sri Lanka starting August 15, 2026, from 10 AM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD; Sony LIV.
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