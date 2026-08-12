/India better prepared than Sri Lanka for Test series despite spin concerns: Farveez Maharoof

He also praised the Indian team management for their tactical foresight in reducing the warm-up game timing from four to three days. “Also, they were smart in not wanting to play the warm-up game on the fourth day. They wanted to play a three-day game, and on the fourth day, on the same pitch, they went and trained out there simply because they wanted their batters to play against the spinners bowling to the rough, which is going to be the challenge come the third or fourth day.