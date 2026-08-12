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India better prepared than Sri Lanka for Test series despite spin concerns: Farveez Maharoof

The two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka kicks off in Galle on Saturday, with 24 crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points on the line for both teams to boost their chances of entering the final in June 2027. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 12:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
India better prepared than Sri Lanka for Test series despite spin concerns: Farveez Maharoof
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India better prepared than Sri Lanka for Test series despite spin concerns: Farveez Maharoof
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