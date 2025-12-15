India Breaks Australia’s Record With Win Over South Africa In Dharamsala T20I

India delivered a commanding performance to defeat South Africa in the third T20I at Dharamsala, not only taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series but also scripting a major milestone in T20I history.

After a clinical bowling display restricted South Africa to a modest 118, the Indian batters made light work of the chase. The target was comfortably overhauled in 15.5 overs with seven wickets in hand, underlining India’s dominance in the contest.

India Creates History Against South Africa

With this victory, India surpassed Australia to become the team with the most T20I wins against South Africa. The Men in Blue were previously tied with Australia on 19 wins but have now moved clear with their 20th T20I victory over the Proteas. The achievement is particularly notable given South Africa’s long-standing reputation as a formidable T20 side. India’s consistency against them across conditions highlights the depth and evolution of their white-ball setup.

Updated Record: Most T20I Wins vs South Africa

India - 20 wins in 34 matches

Australia - 19 wins in 28 matches

West Indies - 14 wins in 26 matches

Pakistan - 14 wins in 27 matches

England - 13 wins in 28 matches

All-Round Effort Powers Series Lead

After the fast bowlers and spinners combined to bowl South Africa out for 117 in seam-friendly conditions, India chased down 118 with 25 balls to spare. Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets apiece. At the same time, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube chipped in with a scalp each, as South Africa never recovered from being reduced to 30/4 inside seven overs.

India’s chase was powered by Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 35 off 18 balls in the power play. Shubman Gill (28) and Tilak Varma (25 not out) struggled for fluency, while Suryakumar Yadav fell for 12. But Abhishek’s early assault meant the target was always within reach, as Shivam Dube (10 not out) finished the job with some clean hitting.