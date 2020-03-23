India came together while staying at their home: Sachin Tendulkar lauds citizens for supporting Janata Curfew

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has applauded all Indians for coming together as a nation while staying at home and showing their support to all those who are working selflessly to fight the deadly novel coronavirus that has spread all across the world.

Following the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India observed a Janata Curfew on March 22 by not getting out of their houses between 7 am and 9 pm. It was their first step towards their fight against the spread of the COVID-19.

Showing their unprecedented support to the emergency workers like doctors, paramedics, Army, police, media personnel among others, people across the country came out to their balconies and clapped or rang any musical instrument even kitchen utensils like plates and bowls at 5 pm for a five-minute duration as per the request by PM Modi.

Lauding the Indian citizens for their support in praising the coronavirus fighters, Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video of himself further asking his countrymen to continue their displine and committment as they showcased on Sunday.

"Today India came together even while staying in our homes.While we are at home there are many who are selflessly performing their duties.Thank you to each one of you for putting us before yourself.The discipline & commitment we showed today needs to continue.#JantaCurfew," the master blaster wrote along with the video.

In the video, Tendulkar could be seen asking his countrymen to continue their fight against this deadly virus by maintaining social distancing.

"Today we all Indians have shown our fight against COVID-19.We all came together while we all continued to stay away from each other also.Well done on that front everyone. We will continue to fight against this dangerous virus by maintaining social distancing. How can I forget to thank all the people who have been involved in working selflessly for our safety. A big thankyou," he said in the video.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 14,000 people and has affected more than 3,30,000 persons globally.