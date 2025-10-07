Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2969169https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-captain-harmanpreet-kaur-overtakes-mithali-raj-in-major-womens-odi-record-during-world-cup-2025-2969169.html
NewsCricket
HARMANPREET KAUR

India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Overtakes Mithali Raj In Major Women's ODI Record During World Cup 2025

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has etched her name in the record books by surpassing legendary batter Mithali Raj in a major fielding statistic during the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 06:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Overtakes Mithali Raj In Major Women's ODI Record During World Cup 2025Image Credit:- X

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has etched her name in the record books by surpassing legendary batter Mithali Raj in a major fielding statistic during the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Kaur now stands as the second-highest catcher for India in Women’s ODIs, highlighting her impact beyond batting.

Record Details

Jhulan Goswami - 69 catches in 204 matches (India’s highest)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Harmanpreet Kaur - 65 catches in 154 matches (newly second-highest)

Mithali Raj - 64 catches in 232 matches

While Kaur is still finding her rhythm with the bat in this World Cup, her leadership and fielding prowess have been invaluable. Surpassing Mithali Raj in catches emphasizes her versatility and consistent contribution in all facets of the game.

Leadership and Fielding Impact

Harmanpreet’s record showcases her ability to lead by example on the field, complementing her role as India’s captain. Her presence in the field has often turned crucial moments into match-changing opportunities, reinforcing her status as one of India’s most dependable all-rounders.

This milestone reflects the evolving strength of Indian women’s cricket, where emerging stars are pushing boundaries and carrying forward the legacy of legends like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

Looking Ahead

As the 2025 Women’s World Cup progresses, Kaur’s experience, leadership, and fielding skills will continue to play a pivotal role for India. With this record under her belt, she not only cements her individual achievements but also inspires the next generation of Indian women cricketers.

Harmanpreet’s journey in this World Cup highlights that while batting form may fluctuate, her contributions in leadership and the field remain indispensable to India’s success.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh