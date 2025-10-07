India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has etched her name in the record books by surpassing legendary batter Mithali Raj in a major fielding statistic during the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Kaur now stands as the second-highest catcher for India in Women’s ODIs, highlighting her impact beyond batting.

Record Details

Jhulan Goswami - 69 catches in 204 matches (India’s highest)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Harmanpreet Kaur - 65 catches in 154 matches (newly second-highest)

Mithali Raj - 64 catches in 232 matches

While Kaur is still finding her rhythm with the bat in this World Cup, her leadership and fielding prowess have been invaluable. Surpassing Mithali Raj in catches emphasizes her versatility and consistent contribution in all facets of the game.

Leadership and Fielding Impact

Harmanpreet’s record showcases her ability to lead by example on the field, complementing her role as India’s captain. Her presence in the field has often turned crucial moments into match-changing opportunities, reinforcing her status as one of India’s most dependable all-rounders.

This milestone reflects the evolving strength of Indian women’s cricket, where emerging stars are pushing boundaries and carrying forward the legacy of legends like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

Looking Ahead

As the 2025 Women’s World Cup progresses, Kaur’s experience, leadership, and fielding skills will continue to play a pivotal role for India. With this record under her belt, she not only cements her individual achievements but also inspires the next generation of Indian women cricketers.

Harmanpreet’s journey in this World Cup highlights that while batting form may fluctuate, her contributions in leadership and the field remain indispensable to India’s success.