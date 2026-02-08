India captain Suryakumar Yadav reflects on gritty win over USA: 'I knew I could make a difference'

What fans expected to be a free-flowing ‘SKYBall’ spectacle turned into a rescue mission, as Suryakumar single-handedly hauled a struggling India to 161/9. The total was eventually defended through disciplined bowling spells from Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel, who restricted the USA to 132/8.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar admitted the pressure he felt during his innings. “Only I can tell how much pressure I was feeling,” he said with a smile. “But I had the belief. I knew if I batted till the end, I could make a difference. I’ve played in similar situations before, especially growing up playing in the maidans of Mumbai, Azad Maidan, and Cross Maidan. That gave me confidence.”

‘We Could Have Batted Better and Smarter’

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Indian skipper also acknowledged that India did not make the most of the conditions. “The wicket was a little different from the usual Wankhede pitch,” Suryakumar explained. “There wasn’t enough sunlight, which probably affected preparation. But we can’t hide behind excuses. We could have batted a little better or smarter. Even after winning, there are lessons to take.”

He further revealed that opener Abhishek Sharma, who was dismissed for a golden duck, and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the match, were unwell. “Abhishek and Bumrah were under the weather. Bumrah had a high fever. Washington is joining us in Delhi and is fine. Overall, everything is good,” he added.

Match Summary

Opting to field first, the USA struck early as Abhishek Sharma departed without scoring. Ishan Kishan (20 off 16) and Tilak Varma (25 off 16) stitched together a brief 37-run stand before Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/25) removed both batters. India then slumped to 77/6, with Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya failing to make an impact.

Suryakumar, however, stood firm, producing a superb unbeaten 84 off 49 balls (10 fours, four sixes) to lift India to 161/9. For the USA, Harmeet Singh (2/26) and Mohammad Mohsin (1/16) delivered impressive four-over spells. In reply, the USA were reduced to 13/3 early as Siraj (3/29) and Arshdeep (2/18) struck with the new ball. A fighting 58-run partnership between Milind Kumar (34 off 34) and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37 off 31) revived hopes, but regular wickets ensured the chase never truly gathered momentum.