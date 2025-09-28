India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Skips Pre-Final Asia Cup Photoshoot, Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Reacts

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: Pakistan captain Salman Agha has set a defiant tone ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final against India, a team that has already defeated Pakistan twice in the ongoing tournament. While acknowledging the intense pressure surrounding the high-voltage clash, Salman insisted that his side is determined to play their best cricket and pull off an upset in Dubai on Sunday.

'We Will Win' - Salman’s Bold Prediction

Despite India entering the final as overwhelming favourites, Salman remained optimistic about Pakistan’s chances. “We will win. Our attempt is to play our best cricket. And we know that if we play our best cricket and execute our plans for 40 overs, then we can beat any team,” he said, emphasizing the team’s belief in their preparation and strategy.

Pressure of an Indo-Pak Final

The Pakistan skipper admitted that both teams will be under tremendous pressure in the historic final. “There is a lot of pressure on Pakistan and India, and if we say that there is no pressure, then it is wrong. I think in the match between Pakistan and India, the team with fewer mistakes will win,” Salman stated, highlighting the fine margins that could decide the outcome.

Suryakumar Skips Pre-Final Photoshoot

When asked about India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s reported decision to skip the customary pre-final photoshoot, Salman maintained a calm stance. “It is completely his call, whether he wants to come or not. I can’t do anything in that,” he remarked, downplaying any potential controversy.

Toss Not a Key Factor

While statistics show that teams winning the toss have prevailed in 11 of 18 matches in this Asia Cup, Salman downplayed the significance of the coin flip. “The toss is not in your control. You neither make a team nor a strategy based on it. It is just the way to start the game,” he explained, insisting Pakistan will focus on their performance rather than luck.

Pakistan Aim for a Grand Finish

Despite a mixed campaign and India’s strong head-to-head record, Salman believes Pakistan could be saving their best for the final. “It is possible that we have put our bets for the final, and God willing, the best will come out,” he added, promising a spirited fight in Sunday’s historic showdown.