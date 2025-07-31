India Champions Forfeit WCL 2025 Semi-Final vs Pakistan; Fans Applaud Bold Stand

WCL 2025: In a major development that has stirred the sporting world, the semi-final clash of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 between India Champions and Pakistan Champions has been officially called off. The decision came after the Indian side refused to take the field against Pakistan, citing national sentiment and the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year.

The tournament organizers, WCL, issued a statement confirming that the match stands cancelled and that Pakistan Champions will proceed to the final by default, which is scheduled for Saturday.

'Public Sentiment Comes First' - WCL’s Official Statement

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the WCL emphasized its long-held belief in the power of sport to bring change but added that respecting public sentiment remains paramount.

“At WCL, we have always believed in the power of sport to inspire and bring about positive change in the world. However, public sentiment must always be respected — after all, everything we do is for our audience,” the league said in its statement.

“We respect the India Champions’ decision to withdraw from the semi-finals, and we equally respect the Pakistan Champions’ readiness to compete. Taking all factors into consideration, the match has been called off.”

EaseMyTrip Withdraws Sponsorship from India vs Pakistan Clash

In a strong show of support for the Indian team’s stand, EaseMyTrip, one of the league’s key sponsors, had earlier announced that it would not be associated with the match. The company’s co-founder Nishant Pitti made a clear and emotional statement:

'Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand.'

EaseMyTrip’s move was widely appreciated on social media and mirrored the public mood following the group stage incident when several Indian players had opted out of playing against Pakistan, causing the earlier fixture to be cancelled as well.

Fans Applaud India Champions’ Patriotism

Across social media platforms, fans and former cricketers have hailed the India Champions for prioritizing national interest and standing united against terror.

The whole country is proud of you for forfeiting the game against Pakistan in the WCL.



Lots of love, Defending Champions!

“Legends not just on the field, but off it too,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter), while another stated, “Proud of our India Champions. Some things are bigger than the game.”

The overwhelming sentiment among fans is one of pride, as they view the boycott as a powerful message against terrorism and a show of solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan in Final, India Exit Tournament

With India officially out of the tournament, Pakistan Champions will now compete in the WCL 2025 Final on Saturday. While cricket lovers around the world were anticipating a high-voltage clash between the two arch-rivals, many are now turning their support to India’s decision as a moral victory.