Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /India clinch Women’s Asia Cup title, beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs to lift record eighth trophy

India clinch Women’s Asia Cup title, beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs to lift record eighth trophy

India dominated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final to clinch a record eighth title. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana starred with the bat, while Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma powered India’s bowling attack.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 11:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
India clinch Women’s Asia Cup title, beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs to lift record eighth trophy
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mercedes GLC electric to launch in India by end-2026; Bookings open in October
2
3
4
5