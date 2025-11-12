India Coach Backs Dhruv Jurel To Start Kolkata Test Vs South Africa, Rishabh Pant To Play Supporting Role

In a significant team decision ahead of the first Test against South Africa, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is set to feature in the playing XI despite the much-anticipated return of Rishabh Pant. India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that the management intends to reward Jurel’s recent performances and form heading into the two-match Test series starting November 14 in Kolkata.

India Bank on Jurel’s Form and Consistency

Dhruv Jurel, who made his Test debut earlier this year, has quickly established himself as a reliable performer with both bat and gloves. His recent heroics for India A, where he scored twin centuries against South Africa A, have strengthened his case for selection. Ten Doeschate noted that Jurel’s temperament and recent consistency made him the natural choice for the series opener.

“Dhruv has been outstanding with the bat and behind the stumps. His hunger, fitness, and match awareness have impressed everyone in the setup. He deserves this opportunity,” said Ten Doeschate.

Despite Rishabh Pant’s return to full fitness after a long injury layoff, the team management is inclined to ease him back into red-ball cricket rather than rush his wicketkeeping responsibilities. Pant, who made a successful comeback in white-ball cricket earlier this year, could feature as a pure batter if needed.

Balancing Experience with Youth

The Indian think tank, led by Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Captain Rohit Sharma, appears to be focusing on striking the right balance between experience and youth. While Pant’s experience and aggressive batting are invaluable, Jurel’s recent form and adaptability make him difficult to overlook.

The management’s decision reflects India’s approach toward building bench strength and providing young talents meaningful opportunities in the longer format. Jurel’s inclusion also highlights India’s growing pool of wicketkeeping options, a luxury that few teams possess at the moment.

Rishabh Pant’s Role Still Crucial

Though Jurel has been confirmed for the opening Test, Rishabh Pant remains a central figure in India’s long-term Test plans. Pant’s leadership qualities, proven batting record, and match-winning ability mean he will continue to play a vital role as he fully regains form and match fitness.

With Pant’s comeback coinciding with Jurel’s rise, India finds itself in an enviable position, with two wicketkeeper-batters capable of performing under pressure in challenging conditions.