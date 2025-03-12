India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir reached Mussoorie on Wednesday, March 12 to take part in Rishabh Pant’s sister Sakshi’s wedding. The ceremony is likely to be attended by India captain Rohit Sharma and stalwart batter Virat Kohli. Under the coaching of Gautam Gambhir, the Indian team lifted the Champions Trophy 2025 after beating New Zealand. Post helping the Indian team, Gambhir was seen at the Dehradun airport, from where he left for Mussoorie. Pant, who was a part of the Indian team that won the Champions Trophy 2025, did not get a chance to feature in playing XI.

Winning the Champions Trophy 2025 was Gambhir’s first major landmark as a coach after he took the responsibility from Rahul Dravid. Gambhir was under scrutiny after India lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The Indian team also lost the Test series at home to New Zealand in November.

#WATCH | Head coach of the men's cricket team, Gautam Gambhir arrives in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/ov1ZxQslBl — ANI (ANI) March 12, 2025

"The idea of carrying six bowlers started from the Sri Lanka series, where Riyan Parag was our sixth bowler. We lost that series. Before that, we used to have just 5 bowlers. In this game, if you go in with 5 bowlers, there will always be pressure. So, from Day 1, we decided that we would play 6 bowlers, even if we had to compromise on some of our batting power. Bowlers win you tournaments, batters only set you up or can win you matches. But bowlers, bowlers win you tournaments," Gambhir told Star Sports after the match.

Before winning the Champions Trophy 2025, the Men in Blue scripted history in February by whitewashing England 3-0 in the ODI series. The Indian team will look to win many more titles and trophies under the coaching of Gautam Gambhir.