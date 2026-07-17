The Indian cricket team's support staff has unequivocally quashed growing speculation regarding an icy relationship between premier batsman Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Following Kohli’s retirement from the Test format last year, the public and media have heavily scrutinized the dynamic between the two icons, noting a perceived lack of direct interaction during training drills and within the dressing room environment.
The rumor mill intensified following reports that the pair did not exchange words during a primary practice session on the eve of the One Day International series opener against England at Edgbaston. This comes at a time when the team’s internal environment faces significant external pressure, particularly following the concurrent red-ball retirements of Kohli and Rohit Sharma, alongside persistent questions regarding their longevity ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Contextual Realities and Net Observations
During the preparatory nets ahead of the English series, observers noted a distinct division of labor. While Gambhir monitored Kohli’s batting session from close quarters without intervening, it was batting coach Sitanshu Kotak who stepped in to converse with the former captain.
However, addressing the media on Thursday following India's four-wicket loss to England in the second ODI, Kotak thoroughly dismissed the narrative of a cold war, expressing confusion over the origin of these reports.
"Virat and Gautam, they must have talked 10 times today. I don't think they need a bridge," Kotak told reporters in the post-match press conference after the second ODI.
Clarifying his own specific technical interactions with Kohli, the batting coach explained his philosophy on managing a player of such historic pedigree.
"And Virat, basically, before going into batting, he talked about certain things. Because, Virat, I honestly say, as a batting coach, till the time he doesn't feel anything, or if he doesn't see anything, his batting shouldn't be disturbed. And we shouldn't say much, the way he bats," Kotak stated.
He further elaborated on the exact nature of their dialogue, adding:
"But, mainly, how is his footwork going? Certain things, he asked me before. And then, after the nets, he was talking. Apart from that, what you are saying, I don't know, where do the rumours come from, but they do come," he added.
On-Field Coordination and the Series Decider
Proving that tactical communication lines remain entirely open, Kotak revealed that Kohli actively collaborated with Gambhir and the coaching staff from the middle during the Cardiff fixture. Despite India ultimately being bundled out for 233 within 44 overs, Kohli compiled a fluent half-century and immediately diagnostic data back to the dugout regarding the nature of the surface.
"Virat, if you have seen, while he was batting only, he has sent a message also to us, and he has told the head coach that the short balls are actually not going through. So that we knew," said Kotak.
Though Kohli and Shreyas Iyer both registered fifties, the total proved insufficient as England’s Joe Root compiled a resilient, unbeaten 99 to guide the hosts to victory with 35 deliveries to spare. With the three-match bilateral series locked at 1-1, the ultimate winners will be decided during the final encounter on Sunday, July 19, at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
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