Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /India coach reveals truth about Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's cold treatment in dressing room

India coach reveals truth about Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's cold treatment in dressing room

Proving that tactical communication lines remain entirely open, Kotak revealed that Kohli actively collaborated with Gambhir and the coaching staff from the middle during the Cardiff fixture.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
India coach reveals truth about Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's cold treatment in dressing room
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India coach reveals truth about Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's cold treatment in dressing room
Virat Kohli3 min ago
2
The Odyssey5 min ago
3
Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway6 min ago
4
India's First Hydrogen Train21 min ago
5
Iran Pakistan50 min ago