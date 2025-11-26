India Collapse In Guwahati: What Went Wrong In The 2nd Test Vs South Africa

India suffered one of their darkest days in Test cricket as South Africa handed them a crushing 408-run defeat in Guwahati, completing a historic 2-0 series sweep. It was not only India’s heaviest home loss by runs, but also a result that exposed multiple flaws in their batting approach and game management.

Top-Order Misfire and Poor Shot Selection

India’s chase of 549 was under pressure right from the start. The top-order failed to show composure on a surface offering bounce and movement. Shot selection was a major concern, with key batters playing loose strokes at critical moments, something acknowledged and criticised publicly.

Struggles Against Disciplined Bowling

South Africa executed their plans with precision. Marco Jansen’s pace and steep bounce laid the foundation early, while Simon Harmer’s relentless spin attack dismantled India throughout the innings. The hosts didn’t show the necessary patience or skill to counter long, testing spells. A major turning point was the collapse from 95/1 to 122/7, losing six wickets for just 27 runs. It highlighted India’s struggle to absorb pressure and rebuild when the opposition tightened its grip.

South Africa, on the other hand, showed discipline, smart planning, and hunger, finishing a remarkable series triumph that few would have predicted.

Lack of Tactical Clarity

India’s batters were caught between aggression and survival. A confused approach led to rash strokes by some and excessive defence by others, neither strategy helping them settle into the long chase. This defeat marked India’s third-ever home Test series whitewash, an extremely rare failure at home and a worrying sign in the early phase of the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.