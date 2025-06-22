India Collapses After Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal Tons; Creates Unwanted Test Record At Headingley

Team India’s first innings at Headingley was a curious mix of brilliance and collapse. While three batters- Shubman Gill (147), Rishabh Pant (134), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (101)- delivered magnificent centuries, India still managed to set an unwanted record: the lowest-ever Test total by a team with three centurions, finishing at 471 all out.

A Record India Would Rather Forget

Despite a dream start and being 430/3 at one stage, India lost their next 7 wickets for just 41 runs, collapsing dramatically under pressure from England’s bowling unit. The record surpasses the previous lowest total of 475, set by South Africa against England in 2016, despite having three centurions in that match as well.

The Centurions Shine Bright

Shubman Gill, in his first Test as captain, led from the front with a composed 147. Rishabh Pant continued his love affair with English conditions, scoring a fluent 134 and breaking MS Dhoni’s record for most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper. Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone on Day 1 with a flamboyant 101, becoming the first Indian to score centuries in Australia, the West Indies, and England in his first Test tours to those countries. These individual milestones showcased India’s top-order dominance, but couldn’t prevent what followed.

The Collapse: From Control to Chaos

After Gill’s dismissal, the momentum shifted dramatically. England, led by Ben Stokes (4 wickets) and Josh Tongue (4 wickets), exposed India’s lower middle order and tail, executing reverse swing and short-ball tactics perfectly. India’s final seven batters fell in just 76 balls. What looked like a potential 550+ total ended at 471, all while holding a record that highlights the importance of depth and stability beyond star contributions.

What This Says About India’s Batting

While the innings will be remembered for three majestic centuries, it also highlights India’s persistent issue in Tests: inability to consolidate after top-order success. The middle and lower orders have often failed to convert starts or resist pressure in challenging conditions. With a potent England batting line-up and the match still evenly poised, this collapse could prove costly.