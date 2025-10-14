India Continue 27-Match Unbeaten Streak Against West Indies, Break Multiple Records After Delhi Test Win; Check All Key Stats Here

Opener KL Rahul scored an unbeaten half-century as India defeated the West Indies by seven wickets in the second Test on Day 5 to complete a 2-0 clean sweep of the two-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 63/1, India scored the remaining 58 runs to chase the 121-run target in 35.2 overs.

Rahul scored 58 not out off 108 balls and shared a 79-run second-wicket partnership with Sai Sudharsan (39 off 76 balls). After Sudharsan's skipper Shubman Gill came to the crease but he also did not last long, getting out after scoring 13 off 15 balls.

Rahul then joined hands with wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (6 not out) and they guided India to an easy win.



India Break Multiple Records After Delhi Test Win

After their seven win in the second Test in Delhi, India continued their winning streak against West Indies, stretching their unbeaten run to 23 years, and 27 matches now, since October 2002.

Longest Unbeaten Streak Against An Opposition In Tests

47 Eng v NZ (1930-75)

30 Eng v Pak (1961-82)

29 WI vs Eng (1976-88)

27 Ind v WI (2002-25)*

24 Aus v SA (1911-52)

24 WI v Ind (1948-71)

Since 2002, India have maintained an unbeaten record against the West Indies, winning ten consecutive Test series. This streak equals the record for the most successive Test series victories against a single opponent, matching South Africa’s ten straight series wins over the West Indies between 1998 and 2024.

Most Consecutive Test Series Wins Against An Opposition

10 India vs West Indies (2002-25) *

10 South Africa vs West Indies (1998-24)

9 Australia vs West Indies (2000-22)

8 Australia vs England (1989-2003)

8 Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (1996-20)

Most Whitewash Series Wins For India Against An Opponent In Test Cricket

5 vs Bangladesh

4 vs West Indies*

3 vs Australia

2 vs New Zealand

*Min 2 match Test series

What's Next For India After Test Series Win Over West Indies?

After their commanding 2-0 Test series whitewash against West Indies in Ahmedabad and Delhi, India will shift focus to white-ball cricket. The side will embark on a tour of Australia for a high-stakes three-match ODI series, followed by five T20Is.

The upcoming ODI series will mark the return of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to competitive action after a long break. Both Virat and Rohit last played for India during the Champions Trophy earlier this summer.