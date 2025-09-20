India Could Play White-Ball Series In Ireland Before England 2026 Tour

Cricket Ireland (CI) is in advanced talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to bring the Indian men’s team to Ireland in 2026, in what could be another high-profile bilateral series before India’s scheduled tour of England.

Lack of Home Fixtures Raises Concerns

Ireland’s captain, Paul Stirling, has been vocal about his team’s lack of home internationals in recent years. Out of the nine matches planned for the 2025 home season, four were washed out due to weather, further shrinking Ireland’s international exposure. Stirling admitted that this has left the side feeling “underprepared” when facing top-tier teams like England.

CI believes hosting India will not only provide valuable match practice for its players but also generate financial and fan engagement benefits. India previously toured Ireland in 2018, 2022, and 2023, each time drawing sell-out crowds and strong television viewership.

Scheduling Possibilities

If approved, India would play in Ireland just before their England tour in July 2026 (five T20Is and three ODIs). A short white-ball series, similar to past tours, is under discussion.

Alongside India’s potential visit, Ireland’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) already includes home series against New Zealand (one Test), Bangladesh (three ODIs and three T20Is), and Afghanistan (a Test and limited-overs matches) in the 2026-27 cycle.

Infrastructure on Track

To strengthen their case for hosting top cricketing nations, Ireland is pushing ahead with the development of a new international stadium at Abbotstown, Dublin. CI officials have described the project as “very much on track” and see it as a cornerstone for attracting major teams and tournaments in the future.

Looking Ahead

For Ireland, securing India’s tour would be a much-needed boost, both on and off the field. Consistent home games against elite teams are essential for maintaining competitiveness, giving players more opportunities, and ensuring fans remain engaged. With the ODI World Cup cycle approaching, CI’s efforts to expand its fixture list could prove vital for the team’s long-term growth.