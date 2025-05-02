Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf's Instagram account were blocked in India on Friday, weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists.

Notably, the Indian government has taken several measures after the terrorist attack. The government has cancelled the SVES Visas, put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and blocked many Pakistani social media handles.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account was also blocked in India on Wednesday.

