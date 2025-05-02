Advertisement
NewsCricket
BABAR AZAM

India Cracks Down On Pakistani Cricketers: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan's Instagram Account Blocked

The Indian government has taken several measures after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The government has cancelled the SVES Visas, put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and blocked many Pakistani social media handles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: May 02, 2025, 05:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India Cracks Down On Pakistani Cricketers: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan's Instagram Account Blocked Pic credit: X (Twitter)

Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf's Instagram account were blocked in India on Friday, weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists.

Notably, the Indian government has taken several measures after the terrorist attack. The government has cancelled the SVES Visas, put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and blocked many Pakistani social media handles. 

 

Pak Player

Earlier, Pakistan’s Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account was also blocked in India on Wednesday.

More To Follow...

NEWS ON ONE CLICK