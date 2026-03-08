Advertisement
In a night that will be etched in cricketing folklore, India has achieved the "impossible treble" after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 11:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India create history; become 1st team in world to win T20 World Cup on home soil, defend title, win back-to-back trophies Pic credit: IANS

India created history on Sunday, March 8 by becoming the first team in the world to successfully defend the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title and the first to win the tournament on home soil. In a dominant display at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Suryakumar Yadav's Men in Blue crushed New Zealand by 96 runs in the final, lifting their third T20 World Cup trophy overall.

India posted a mammoth 255/5 in their 20 overs after New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner opted to field first. The innings was powered by explosive contributions from the top order.

Sanju Samson played a match-defining knock of 89 off 46 balls, anchoring the innings with flair and aggression. Abhishek Sharma (52_and Ishan Kishan (54) provided fiery starts, while Shivam Dube and others ensured a strong finish, setting the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final.

New Zealand's chase never gained momentum. Despite a fighting half-century from Tim Seifert, their batting lineup crumbled under pressure from India's world-class bowling attack.

Jasprit Bumrah led the demolition with crucial wickets (4 wickets), supported effectively by Axar Patel (3 wickets) and others. New Zealand were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs, handing India a comprehensive victory.

This triumph marks several historic firsts for Indian cricket:

First team to win consecutive Men's T20 World Cups (following their 2024 victory).

First defending champions to retain the title

First host nation to lift the T20 World Cup trophy

Record third T20 World Cup title (after 2007 and 2024)

The path to glory was commanding. India topped their group and Super 8 stage with dominant performances. They survived a high-scoring thriller in the semi-final against England in Mumbai, winning by 7 runs after posting 253/7, again led by Samson's 89.

The final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket venue, was a fitting stage for the celebration. A sea of blue filled the stands, and the victory sparked nationwide euphoria, with fans flooding streets in joy. 

