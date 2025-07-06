India Create History Under Shubman Gill With Massive 1,014 Runs In A Single Test At Edgbaston

Team India etched their names into the record books during the second Test of the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, delivering a batting performance for the ages. After posting a first-innings total of 587, led by brilliant contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja, India followed it up with a formidable 427/6 declared in the second innings, cementing a record-breaking cumulative score of 1,014 runs in a single Test.

First Innings Dominance

India’s batting charge began in full force at Edgbaston. A commanding 269 by Shubman Gill, coupled with support from Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89), propelled India to an imposing 587 all out.

Second Innings Foundation

Building on that momentum, India returned to the crease determined to maintain their dominance. With Gill again leading the charge, this time scoring a phenomenal 161, and complemented by quickfire contributions from Rishabh Pant (65), KL Rahul (55), and Jadeja (69), India reached 427/6 before declaring.

Records Tumbling

The combined match aggregate of 1,014 runs marked a historic moment for Indian cricket:

India’s highest-ever team aggregate in a single Test, surpassing the previous best of 916 from Sydney in 2004.

Only the sixth instance in Test history of any side crossing 1,000 runs in a match.

Elite Milestone

India now stands tall among legendary sides that've breached the 1,000-run mark in Test cricket:

England - 1,121 vs WI (Kingston, 1930)

Pakistan - 1,078 vs India (Faisalabad, 2006)

Australia - 1,028 vs England (The Oval, 1934)

India - 1,014 vs England (Edgbaston, 2025)

Australia - 1,013 vs West Indies ( Sydney, 1969)

South Africa - 1,011 vs England (Durban, 1939)

IND vs ENG Day 4 Highlights

Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj picked wickets as India reduced England to 72 for three in a chase of a mammoth 608-run target, at stumps on Day 4 of the second Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham. England need another 536 runs on the last day to maintain their 1-0 lead in the five-Test series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.