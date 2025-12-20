Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2998160https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-creates-history-with-record-ninth-straight-home-t20i-series-win-2998160.html
NewsCricketIndia Creates History With Record Ninth Straight Home T20I Series Win
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA T20I SERIES

India Creates History With Record Ninth Straight Home T20I Series Win

The India continued their remarkable dominance in home conditions after clinching the T20I series against South Africa, creating history in the process. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Creates History With Record Ninth Straight Home T20I Series WinImage Credit:- X

India continued their remarkable dominance in home conditions after clinching the T20I series against South Africa, creating history in the process. By winning the fifth and final T20I, the Men in Blue sealed the series and achieved a landmark record in international cricket.

Ninth Straight Home Series Win for India

The series triumph over South Africa marked India’s ninth consecutive bilateral T20I series victory at home, a feat never achieved before. This latest success highlights India’s consistency, depth, and adaptability in the shortest format, particularly when playing in familiar conditions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With this achievement, India moved past Australia, which previously held the record with eight consecutive bilateral T20I series wins on home soil. The record further underlines India’s growing stature as one of the most formidable T20I teams in world cricket.

India Dominates the Elite List

Interestingly, India features twice among the top teams with the longest home T20I series-winning streaks. Apart from the current record of nine straight wins, the Men in Blue also occupy third place on the list with an earlier run of seven consecutive home series victories, showcasing sustained excellence over different phases and squads.

India’s success in the series was driven by strong team performances, with contributions coming from both experienced players and emerging talents. The balanced squad, effective leadership, and adaptability to match situations played a crucial role in maintaining their unbeaten run in the home T20I series.

A Benchmark for Future Teams

Surpassing Australia in this elite list adds another significant milestone to India’s T20I journey. As the team continues to build towards major ICC events, this record-breaking series win against South Africa serves as a statement of intent and a benchmark for future generations.

With momentum firmly on their side, India will look to extend their dominance and further strengthen their reputation as a powerhouse in T20 international cricket.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mehbooba Mufti
'BJP Wants To Establish Kaurava Raj, Not Ram Raj': Mehbooba Mufti
WHO
53 Global Delegates Of 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Summit Visit MDNIY
fast fashion
Fast Fashion vs Fast Tech: Who Wins?
Guwahati Airport
PM Modi Shares Stunning Images Of New Terminal Building Of LGBI Airport- Pics
Enforcement Directorate
ED Attaches Rs 7.93 Crore Assets Of Celebrities In Betting Case
Kingfisher Airlines
ED Facilitates Rs 311.67 Crore Restitution To Ex-Kingfisher Airlines Employees
Tamil Nadu voter list 2025
Tamil Nadu Draft Voter List Sees Over 97 Lakh Names Deleted In SIR Phase 1
Kerala
Kerala CM Raises Alarm Over 25 Lakh Voters Missing From SIR Draft Rolls
Russia
Vladimir Putin Terms EU's Attempts To Seize Russian Assets As 'Robbery'
Chhatisgarh
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Deepens As ED Arrests Former Deputy Secretary