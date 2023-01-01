India Cricket Team Full Schedule in 2023: Check Team India's calendar which includes ODI World Cup and India vs Australia Test series

After a disappointing run in 2022, where India failed to win the Asia Cup 2022 and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 respectively, Men In Blue will be hoping to turn things around in 2023. It is an important year from India's standpoint. India can potentially play the World Test Championship final in London in June and will host the ODI World Cup at home. All the poor memories from 2022 could be diminished if India manage to clinch 2 ICC titles in 2023.

Check below the full cricket schedule of Indian team in the year 2023, from Test series to ODI World Cup:

India v Sri Lanka (Home) January 2023

India will kickstart the neay year 2023 with white-ball matches vs neighbours Sri Lanka. They will play 3 T20Is and ODIs each against the island nation.

1st T20I (Jan 3) - Mumbai

2nd T20I (Jan 5) - Pune

3rd T20I (Jan 7) – Rajkot

1st ODI (Jan 10) – Guwahati

2nd ODI (Jan 12) - Kolkata

3rd ODI (Jan 15) – Thiruvananthapuram

India v New Zealand (Home) January/February 2023

After Sri Lanka's tour of India, New Zealand will come to India for a limited overs series. This series will start at the end of January, and Black Caps will play three ODIs and three T20Is each on this tour.

1st ODI (Hyderabad) - Jan 18

2nd ODI (Raipur) - Jan 21

3rd ODI (Indore) - Jan 24

1st T2oI (Ranchi) - Jan 27

2nd T20I (Lucknow) - Jan 29

3rd T20I (Ahmedabad) - Feb 1

India v Australia (Home) February/March 2023

One of toughest Team India assignments begins in February as they host Australia for four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series is important from the point of of view of World Test Championship. The Test series will be followed by three-match ODI series.

1st Test (Nagpur) - Feb 9-13

2nd Test (Delhi) - Feb 17-21

3rd Test (Dharmshala) - Mar 1-5

4th Test (Ahmedabad) - March 9-13

1st ODI (Mumbai) - March 17

2nd ODI (Vishakhapatnam) – March 19

3rd ODI (Chennai) – March 22

IPL 2023 – March/May

The dates of IPL 2023 are yet to be announced. But it will start in March end and will go till about May end.

West Indies v India (Away) July/August 2023

In July and August, India will be in the Carribbean islands to play two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

Asia Cup 2023 (Away) September 2023

The Asia cup will return in 2023. It will be held in the month of September in Pakistan. However, with ongoing conflict between BCCI and PCB due to an all-time sour relations between two nations, the tournament could be hosted by a neutral venue.

India v Australia (Home) October/November 2023

In order to prepare for the ODI World Cup, Australia will come to India to play three ODIs.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 (Home) October/November 2023

India will be host of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023. The hosts will target their third World Cup title after winning it in 1983 and 2011 respectively.

Australia v India (home) November/ December 2023

Australia will land in India again to play five T20Is.

India v South Africa (Away) December 2023

India will fly to the Rainbow nation to play two tests, three ODIs, and two T20I match series.