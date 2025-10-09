India Cricket Veteran Ashwin Urges Kohli-Rohit to Play India A, Vijay Hazare Trophy to Stay World Cup Ready

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has once again sparked debate in Indian cricket with a hard-hitting message to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, urging the legendary pair to prove their intent and seriousness about the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. With both players having retired from T20Is and Test cricket, their focus now lies solely on ODIs — but questions continue to swirl around their long-term commitment and place in India’s future plans.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin said,

“Since you want to play the 2027 Cricket World Cup, show that you are serious about it. Go and play Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, or India A matches. The selectors should also know you are still hungry to perform.”

The 38-year-old’s statement has reignited discussions about accountability, preparation, and communication within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) — especially regarding the handling of senior players nearing the twilight of their careers.

Why Ashwin’s Message Matters

Ashwin’s comments come at a time when uncertainty looms large over the future of India’s most successful modern-day batting duo. Both Rohit (38) and Kohli (36) have been included in the squad for the upcoming Australia ODIs, but there is still no clarity on whether they will feature in the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

According to Ashwin, the issue isn’t just about selection, but about transparency and long-term planning.

“On one side is selection, on the other side is Kohli and Rohit. These are two sides of the same coin. The selectors have clearly shown they want to move forward, but how the management deals with players at the back end of their careers needs improvement,” Ashwin said.

He emphasized that clear communication could prevent unnecessary speculation and confusion about the direction of Indian cricket — something fans and experts have repeatedly demanded from the BCCI.

Call for Domestic Cricket Participation

Ashwin’s suggestion for Rohit and Kohli to feature in India A and domestic tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy stems from the concern that India’s ODI schedule before the 2027 World Cup is extremely limited. By playing in domestic formats, the senior pros can not only stay in rhythm but also set an example for younger players.

“There are not many ODIs before the World Cup. If Virat and Rohit want to be part of the plans, they must maintain form through domestic cricket. That will show the selectors their intent,” Ashwin asserted.

The advice also highlights a broader issue — India’s struggle with transition and succession planning. While both players have been pillars of Indian cricket for over a decade, the management has not clearly outlined how or when the baton will be passed to the next generation.

Knowledge Transfer: The Missing Link in Indian Cricket

Ashwin didn’t stop at player selection; he also took aim at what he called India’s “knowledge transfer gap.” Drawing parallels between player transitions and coaching changes, he lamented the lack of a proper structure for mentoring and leadership continuity.

“Knowledge transfer doesn’t mean Kohli or Rohit teaching Shubman Gill new shots. It’s about showing how to handle pressure and overcome tough phases. Unfortunately, Indian cricket doesn’t have a framework for that,” Ashwin explained.

He pointed out that after Rahul Dravid’s tenure as head coach, the transition to Gautam Gambhir’s regime lacked a well-defined roadmap — a reflection, he said, of the same communication issues affecting senior players.

The Age Factor and Road to 2027

Both Rohit and Kohli have been the backbone of India’s batting across formats, but age and workload are undeniable challenges. With Rohit already 38 and Kohli turning 37 this November, the 2027 World Cup would demand elite fitness and sustained motivation.

However, Ashwin’s message wasn’t criticism — it was a wake-up call. His tone carried respect but also urgency, signaling that if the two stalwarts are eyeing one final World Cup hurrah, they must demonstrate that commitment through actions, not just words.