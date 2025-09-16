India Denies PCB Allegation, Says No Instruction From Match Referee Andy Pycroft To Skip Handshake

The Indian cricket team has dismissed Pakistan’s accusation that match referee Andy Pycroft instructed both captains to avoid shaking hands during the toss of the Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash in Dubai. According to reports, no such directive was given to India skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Instead, the Indian players had already decided to skip handshakes in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, citing it as a gesture of solidarity with the victims and the armed forces.

Suryakumar Explains Decision

India’s captain addressed the issue at the post-match press conference, saying some moments in life go beyond the spirit of sport. “I feel a few things, few things in life, are ahead of sportsmen’s spirit also,” Suryakumar said. True to his statement, he refrained from handshakes both before and after the match, which India won by seven wickets.

PCB Files Formal Complaint

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC), alleging that Pycroft violated the ICC Code of Conduct and the Spirit of Cricket. The complaint cited Article 2.1.1, which covers conduct “contrary to the spirit of the game.” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, demanded Pycroft’s immediate removal from the tournament.

Pakistan Expresses Disappointment

Adding to the controversy, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson expressed dismay over the lack of post-match interaction. “We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game. We went over there to shake hands but they had already gone into the changing room,” he said. The absence of camaraderie was seen as a stark departure from previous India-Pakistan contests where players were often seen exchanging warm gestures.

Political Undertones Intensify

The incident further highlighted the political backdrop of the encounter. On social media, fans circulated older images of Virat Kohli chatting with Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi congratulating Jasprit Bumrah, and Indian players celebrating Babar’s birthday scenes that stood in sharp contrast to this year’s frosty atmosphere.

Rivalry Still a Huge Draw

Despite the off-field tensions, the India-Pakistan clash drew a near-capacity crowd in Dubai, unlike the earlier matches that saw empty stands. The high-stakes rivalry continues to dominate the Asia Cup, and there is potential for two more showdowns if Pakistan beats the UAE to qualify for the Super Four stage.