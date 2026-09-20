/India dethroned! England knock Shreyas Iyer & Co. off No.1 spot after stunning SL whitewash

England have reclaimed the top position in the ICC Men's T20I team rankings after completing a 3-0 series whitewash against Sri Lanka, pushing reigning T20 World Cup champions India down to second.
The change came despite both England and India being level on 269 rating points. England moved above the Shreyas Iyer led side on the decimal calculations used to determine positions when teams have identical rating points. The ICC's current rankings list England second and India first on its team pages, although the latest post series update has England ahead on the underlying calculation.
England Complete Commanding Series
Harry Brook's side sealed the rankings boost at Old Trafford in Manchester, where England defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the third T20I on September 19.
Sri Lanka posted 124, leaving England with a target of 125. The hosts required only 9.4 overs to finish the chase and complete a clean sweep of the three match contest.
Jos Buttler provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 62 from 32 deliveries. His innings contained seven fours and two sixes. Buttler also shared an 85 run second wicket partnership with Brook, who contributed 33 from 21 balls.
With England completing another dominant result against Sri Lanka, Brook was named Player of the Series after collecting 170 runs across the three matches. His campaign included an unbeaten 114 in the opening T20I, followed by 23 in the second game at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.
The bowling attack also played its part in Manchester. Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker and Will Jacks claimed two wickets each, while Baker's 2/17 from 3.5 overs earned him the Player of the Match award.
India Lose Top Spot Despite Afghanistan Sweep
India's latest rankings setback comes despite the team completing a 3-0 T20I series victory over Afghanistan. The result extended India's recent winning run after they also swept Zimbabwe 3-0. The ranking picture has changed considerably since England previously moved above India. England had already reached No. 1 earlier in 2026 after defeating India 4-0 in their five match T20I series. The ICC confirmed at the time that England's victory ended India's more than 1,600 day run at the summit, which had begun in February 2022.
India later returned to the top after their successful campaign at the 2026 T20 World Cup, where they defended their title.
The two teams also met in the tournament's semi final at Wankhede Stadium. India, then led by Suryakumar Yadav, won that contest before going on to lift the trophy.
Brook's England Keep Rising
England's latest run has come under Brook's leadership. The Yorkshire batter has also become England's leading T20I run scorer in the 2026 calendar year, while his side has continued to collect results across the format. Reflecting on the 3-0 series win, Brook highlighted England's ability to adapt rather than relying solely on one style of cricket.
'It all comes down to adapting to conditions, really. We want to be a side where when the conditions aren't in our favour, we're still able to manufacture a win. And that might not be the prettiest, but I think we're doing that extremely well and we're definitely trending in the right direction.'
Brook also credited contributions from players who have had fewer opportunities in the format.
'Everybody stepped up in this series, especially lads who haven't played as much. Sonny Baker, for example, bowling three overs in the powerplay in two games is an amazing achievement, not to mention the amount of runs that a lot of people do in the powerplay as well, taking wickets. Liam Dawson again, awesome performer, Jos Buttler again. I could go through that whole team, but yeah, we're adapting to conditions really well. Every game's been slightly different, and we're playing the conditions extremely well,' he added.
India Have Chance To Respond
India will have an opportunity to challenge England's position during their upcoming schedule. The next assignment is a one off T20I against Japan, followed by the 2026 Asian Games. The Shreyas Iyer led side will then play five T20Is against West Indies at home and another five against New Zealand away.
India's immediate objective is therefore clear, with the latest rankings movement adding another layer of interest to their upcoming T20I calendar.
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