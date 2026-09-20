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India dethroned! England knock Shreyas Iyer & Co. off No.1 spot after stunning SL whitewash

England have reclaimed the top position in the ICC Men's T20I team rankings after completing a 3-0 series whitewash against Sri Lanka, pushing reigning T20 World Cup champions India down to second.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 08:06 AM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 08:06 AM IST
India dethroned! England knock Shreyas Iyer & Co. off No.1 spot after stunning SL whitewash
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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