/India dethroned! England knock Shreyas Iyer & Co. off No.1 spot after stunning SL whitewash

'Everybody stepped up in this series, especially lads who haven't played as much. Sonny Baker, for example, bowling three overs in the powerplay in two games is an amazing achievement, not to mention the amount of runs that a lot of people do in the powerplay as well, taking wickets. Liam Dawson again, awesome performer, Jos Buttler again. I could go through that whole team, but yeah, we're adapting to conditions really well. Every game's been slightly different, and we're playing the conditions extremely well,' he added.