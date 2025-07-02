India and Pakistan are all set to face-off for the first time since Operation Sindoor on a cricket ground featuring Veteran players from both countries. The game between arch-rivals will be played at the World Championship of Legends, an exhibition tournament hosted by the United Kingdom. The match will be played on July 20 in Edgbaston with India Champions and Pakistan Champions against each other. The two teams played final last year with India Champions beating Pakistan Champions by 5 wickets.



The rivalry went to a different high after Pakistan defeated India in the league game and started a war of words trolling India, India then replied with a perfect revenge winning the inaugural edition of the Championship.



First Match After Operation Sindoor

This will mark the first meet between the two neighboring countries since they almost went into a war after innocent civilians were killed brutally by terrorists and then India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorists basecamp in Pakistan. Later they agreed on a ceasefire but the relations have been worst than ever between the two.



The second edition of the World Championship of Legends kicks off on July 18, with the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash set for July 20 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The match will be broadcast live at 4:30 PM IST.

Yuvraj Singh will lead the Indian side with several World Cup winners like Robin Uthappa, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, RP Singh and more players a part of the Indian side. Meanwhile Pakistan Legend will feature the likes of Misbah-ul-Haq, Imran Nazir, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal with Shahid Afridi Leading the side.



Shahid Afridi’s comments sparked widespread attention on social media after he made controversial remarks about the terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives.



Afridi told local Pakistani reporters, “The terrorists kept killing people in Pahalgam for an entire hour, yet none of the 800,000 Indian soldiers responded immediately. However, when they finally did, they blamed Pakistan.”



He added, “India engages in terrorism, kills its own citizens, and then shifts the blame onto Pakistan.”



India Champions Squad: Yuvraj Singh (Captain), Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Munaf Patel, Ritinder Singh Sodhi, RP Singh, Ashok Dinda.



Pakistan Champions Squad: Younis Khan (Captain), Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, Imran Nazir, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt, Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Aamir, Yasir Arafat, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Gul.