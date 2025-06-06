India-England Rivalry Rebranded: Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy To Debut At WTC Final

The historic rivalry between India and England in Test cricket is set to enter a new chapter with the introduction of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a tribute to two of the game's all-time greats, James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar.

In a landmark decision, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have agreed to name the prestigious bilateral series after the legendary duo. The trophy will be formally unveiled at Lord’s on June 11, during the final of the World Test Championship (WTC), by Anderson and Tendulkar themselves.

This significant change arrives just as both cricketing giants gear up to launch the new WTC cycle with a five-Test series starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

A Tribute to Legends

James Anderson, the most prolific fast bowler in Test history, retired in July 2024 after an illustrious career spanning 188 Tests.

Sachin Tendulkar, revered as one of cricket’s finest batters, brought his journey to an end in 2013 after making a record 200 Test appearances.

Together, they symbolize the essence of Test cricket skill, longevity, and unmatched commitment, making them fitting icons for this honor.

Ending a Split Legacy

Historically, India and England contested under different titles depending on the host nation:

In England, the teams competed for the Pataudi Trophy, named after Indian cricket legend Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

In India, the series was played for the Anthony de Mello Trophy, commemorating one of the country’s cricket pioneers.

The new Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy brings a much-needed sense of unity and shared heritage, replacing the fragmented identity of the series and aligning it with a broader Test tradition of honoring legends.

Following a Global Trend

The rebranding echoes recent trends in international cricket. In 2024, the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy was introduced for the England vs. New Zealand Test series, in honor of Martin Crowe and Graham Thorpe. Meanwhile, the fiercely contested India-Australia series continues under the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

By renaming the series, the ECB and BCCI not only celebrate greatness but also strengthen the cultural significance of bilateral Test cricket in a fast-evolving sporting landscape.

The first chapter of this redefined rivalry will begin soon, and with Anderson and Tendulkar’s names etched on the trophy, it promises to be a series for the ages.