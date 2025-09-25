India Files Official Complaint To ICC Against Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan Over Provocative Gestures in Asia Cup 2025

IND vs PAK: The ongoing Asia Cup 2025 has taken a controversial turn after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly lodged an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan. The complaint pertains to provocative gestures made by the two players during the high-voltage Super Four clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on September 21. According to reports, the ICC has acknowledged the receipt of BCCI’s mail and is expected to investigate the matter.

Gun Celebration Sparks Outrage

The primary charge involves Sahibzada Farhan’s “gun celebration” after completing his half-century. The gesture drew widespread criticism on social media and from cricket fans, many of whom felt it was inappropriate for an international match, especially given the sensitive nature of the rivalry. Farhan, however, attempted to downplay the controversy after the match, claiming it was an “impulsive act”.

“That celebration was just a spur of the moment. I rarely celebrate when I get to fifty,” Farhan said. “But when I got there I suddenly got the idea of celebrating, and so I did without knowing or caring how people would interpret it. We should play aggressive cricket against any team, not just India.”

Rauf Accused of Mocking India’s Military

In a separate incident during the same match, pacer Haris Rauf allegedly made a “downing of a plane” gesture toward Indian fans. Reports suggest the gesture was intended to mock India’s military actions after fans chanted “Kohli, Kohli,” referencing Virat Kohli’s iconic match-winning sixes off Rauf in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Rauf also had heated exchanges with Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill after the pair gave India a fiery start to their successful chase of 172 runs.

ICC to Hold Hearing if Charges Denied

According to ICC protocols, if Rauf and Farhan deny the charges in writing, an official hearing will be conducted. The players may be summoned to appear before ICC Elite Panel Referee Richie Richardson. If the duo fail to justify their actions, they could face sanctions under the ICC Code of Conduct, which could range from fines to match suspensions.

Tensions Rise Ahead of Crucial Matches

The incident has added further tension to an already fiery tournament. With both India and Pakistan still in contention for a spot in the Asia Cup final, the complaint and potential disciplinary action are likely to dominate discussions ahead of the remaining Super Four fixtures.