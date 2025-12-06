India Finally Breaks Toss Jinx In 3rd ODI Against South Africa; Win Toss For The First Time After 2023 World Cup Semi-Final

For months, the Indian cricket team had found itself on the wrong side of the coin. Match after match, the toss remained a silent opponent, leaving fans amused, confused, and even superstitious. But that unusual phase has finally come to an end, as India clinched a long-awaited toss win and sparked a wave of excitement across the cricketing fraternity.

A Streak That Became a Talking Point

The extended run without a successful call grew into one of the most unusual storylines in modern ODI cricket. India lost 20 straight ODI tosses after winning today's 3rd ODI against South Africa. Different captains tried their luck, yet every coin flip seemed destined to favour the opposition. What began as a coincidence soon turned into a record no one wanted, leading fans to joke about lucky coins, rituals, and even astrology.

Their last toss victory was way back in November 2023 during the semi-final of the ODI World Cup. Multiple captains: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul had tried their luck over this period, but none could end the so-called “coin curse” until now. Breaking this streak not only ended a bizarre record in men’s international cricket (with losing 20 tosses in a row described as a statistical anomaly with odds of roughly 1 in 1,048,576). Opting to bowl first after finally winning the toss, India hoped to capitalise on expected evening dew, a decision influenced by conditions more than just luck.

Playing XI IND vs SA

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna