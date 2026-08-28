/India finish Sri Lanka series 1-0, but who will India play next and which format? Check full September schedule

Team India has officially finished their ongoing schedule in Sri Lanka, walking away with a 1 to 0 victory across their two match Test series. Even though they claimed that series win, a draw in the final match means the squad remains stationed in the fifth position of the World Test Championship standings.
With that chapter concluded, all eyes now turn toward a heavy slate of fixtures scheduled for September. The upcoming calendar features a short format contest against Afghanistan, a fifty over series versus the West Indies, and a tournament run at the Asian Games.
Afghanistan T20I Series Details
The national team returns to action when they host Afghanistan for the opening match of a three match T20I series on September 13. Official hosting duties belong to Afghanistan, but the game will actually take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium located in Delhi. Every fixture in the series will use this exact location, and all encounters are set to start at 7 PM IST according to details attributed to the Press Trust of India.
The complete schedule for the Afghanistan encounters is outlined below:
1st T20I: September 13 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
2nd T20I: September 15 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
3rd T20I: September 17 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
West Indies ODI Series And Asian Games Campaign
Following those matches, the squad shifts focus to a three match ODI series against the West Indies. Action gets underway on September 27 at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The second fixture moves to Guwahati on September 30, and the final match takes place on October 3 at the PCA Stadium situated in New Chandigarh.
Simultaneously, the team will participate in the Asian Games, receiving a direct bye into the quarter-final round. That crucial last eight game is locked in for September 28 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, where their specific rival will be decided by preliminary outcomes. Should the squad successfully progress, their semi-final match is scheduled to happen on October 1.
INDIA's SCHEDULE IN SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER IN INTERNATIONAL CRICKET:
3 T20I vs AFG.
Asian Games.
3 ODI vs WI.
5 T20I vs WI. -
4 T20I vs NZ.
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